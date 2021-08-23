Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 24-31): Season of the Lost begins 

Destiny 2 will have a busy week coming up, with the new season officially kicking off on August 24 after Bungie's official live showcase. Guardians can expect a lot of new things in Season 15, most of which have been announced beforehand except for the seasonal challenges and the artifact.

Each season has a central character and a story that leads up to a big expansion. The Beyond Light had Season of Arrivals. The Witch Queen is going to have Season of the Lost, which is why it is one of the most important times of the year.

“The next act is about to begin... Fear nothing. Bow to no one... We will meet again, one day.”



And that day is close 🤩.



Video credits: https://t.co/sqL2w7Rsx3#Destiny2 #SeasonOfTheLost pic.twitter.com/vLUeqJe94C — DestinyTracker 🧙‍♀️ (@destinytrack) August 22, 2021

Running for the duration of six long months, Bungie will be holding several events for the Guardians to keep them busy at all times. However, the starting week is going to have a range of new enemies, nightfall strikes, vendors, activities, weapons, and most importantly, the seasonal artifact.

Destiny 2 weekly reset for Season of the Lost (August 24-31)

Minutes after the end of Bungie's live showcase on August 24, Season of the Lost will kick off with an update and numerous challenges. The confirmed playlist changes coming with the new season are as follows:

1) Season of the Lost begins

Destiny 2 Mara Sov and Osiris (Image via Bungie)

A few days before kick-off, Bungie went ahead and officially teased the title and an image of the upcoming season.

Season of the Lost is going to be based on Dreaming City, with the central character being the Queen of the Awoken, Mara Sov. From Season 14's epilogue, the community got a taste of corruption within Osiris's mind. This left everyone wondering about his involvement with the Queen in the teased image.

2) New Nightfall Strike and Champions

Destiny 2 strike, Hollowed Lair (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost is going to see Scorn Champions for the first time in three years since the release of the Forsaken expansion. With a few Anti-Champion modifications getting announced ahead of the launch, everyone will be looking to grind the artifact and get the mods as soon as they can.

The Hollowed Lair strike on Tangled Shore will be the first Nightfall of the season.

3) Momentum Control in Crucible

Destiny 2 Crucible (Image via Bungie)

Momentum Control will be making a surprising return in the first week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost. Usually, this game mode has its rotation set the following week of the Iron Banner. However, it is safe to assume that Bungie is giving the Guardians a headstart in the opening week to calibrate any exotic weapons left in the inventory.

Edited by Shaheen Banu