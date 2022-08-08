Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 9 to 16): Trials Freelance, bonus Trials ranks, Arms Dealer Nightfall, and more

As the Destiny 2 community is inching closer to the next season, Bungie is gearing up for the last bit of content with Season 17's reset. With Solstice ending in the ongoing week, players will be getting the last two weeks of the season without the annual event.

However, things aren't going to dry out, as the company has something juicy planned for PvP players inside Trials. Starting August 12, Guardians will get both the Freelance and Zone Capture modes in Trials of Osiris alongside bonus ranks per match.

This article lists all the major things that will be added with the weekly reset on August 9, 2022.

Every forthcoming content in the next weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (August 9 to 16)

1) Trials of Osiris

Trials armor set (Image via Destiny 2)

In the penultimate week of Season 17, Bungie will be adding both the labs modes in Trials of Osiris. Players can dive deep inside the competitive PvP game mode, either in Freelance or Capture Zone. Either way, it will be the last chance for anyone to gain as many Trials ranks as possible.

Starting next season, exclusive Trials weapons, such as The Summoner Auto Rifle and the Eye of Sol Sniper Rifle, will be moved out of the rotation.

While there haven't been any new Trials weapons announced, next week will be as good a time as any for farming Trials engrams and focusing on god rolls.

While winning each match will still reward an Adept weapon in that given week, just finishing a match will be enough for one player to completely reset Saint-14's reputation. This will also help gain multiple Trials engrams from a single session.

Hence, anyone can either launch a solo match or band with their fireteam to grind engrams, weapons, and armor pieces.

2) The Arms Dealer Nightfall

The Arms Dealer Nightfall (Image via Bungie)

One of the oldest and easiest Strikes in Destiny 2, The Arms Dealer will be back in the game's Nightfall rotation for one last time before Season 17 ends. This is a Cabal-based mission, which can throw in enemies such as the Barrier and Unstoppable Champions, alongside Void and Solar shields.

Unique modifiers include Zahn's Stratagem, which increases Solar damage and incoming airborne damage. Since it is one of the shortest Nightfalls this season, players can choose to run it as many times as they want and farm the best perks for the Duty Bound Auto Rifle. Typically, the Adept version will be rewarded on platinum completion.

3) Showdown on Crucible

Showdown in Destiny 2 Crucible (Image via Bungie)

Showdown is a 3v3 PvP game mode in the Crucible that comes around in the weekly rotator playlist. Players need to go up against each other in teams and prevent revivals.

While it may sound like a standard version of Trials of Osiris, the Showdown doesn't have power caps or requirements from players. Hence, it is a great addition for newer players to get accustomed to high-tier competitive PvP-style matches.

