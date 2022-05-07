The Summoner god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

The Summoner has been in and out of the Destiny 2 loot pool ever since it was introduced back in Season of the Worthy. It is a Solar Auto Rifle that can fire at 600 RPM and is classified as an Adaptive Framed weapon. Typically, these can make a big impact in combat due to their reliable Accuracy and Stability.

Due to the Summoner's PvP-friendly perks, players have been trying to get their hands on the weapon, as it can shred enemies within seconds inside Trials or Survival.

This article will guide you through the best perks in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE. This is going to be an essential weapon due to the upcoming Solar 3.0 as well.

Best perk combinations for Destiny 2 The Summoner in both PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage

The Summoner Auto Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Being a 600 RPM weapon has its perks inside PvP and PvE. From clearing adds in high-tier content to melting opposing Guardians in the Crucible, the Summoner is one of the most powerful Auto-Rifles in the game.

Being an energy weapon also adds to the option of using a strong Kinetic Exotic special weapon.

Trials Report @TrialsReport



🗺️ - Altar of Flame

- The Summoner (Adept, Auto) It's time for Trials! Here is the weekly map and flawless reward:🗺️ - Altar of Flame- The Summoner (Adept, Auto) It's time for Trials! Here is the weekly map and flawless reward:🗺️ - Altar of Flame👑 - The Summoner (Adept, Auto) https://t.co/bRyYuAfjDt

After the Summoner was brought back into the rotation of The Witch Queen expansion, players got to see a lot of new perks being added to the weapon. The developers made it more useful and deadly against shields and high-tier combatants, even in Grandmaster Nightfall.

After the implementation of Solar 3.0, there is no doubt that the Summoner is going to match the best weapons in the game. After the likes of Funnelweb, Gnawing Hunger, and Title, numerous weapons await either the Solar or the Arc rework next in Destiny 2.

2) PvP god roll

PvP god roll for The Summoner in Destiny 2 (Image via D2 gunsmith)

The Summoner is up for grabs from Saint-14's inventory, where focusing on a Trials engram will grant a chance of dropping a god roll.

Auto Rifles in PvP are as strong as Hand Cannons, where constant precision hits can shut down the toughest supers.

The best perks for The Summoner in PvP are as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range.

Ricochet Rounds for additional Range.

Rangefinder for more Range and Zoom magnification after aiming the weapon.

Focused Fury for 20% increased damage after hitting the first half of the magazine as precision hits.

Other combinations such as Dynamic Sway Reduction and Rampage as well as Moving Target and Rampage are equally good inside PvP.

3) PvE god roll

The Summoner PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 gunsmith)

As mentioned before, the Summoner can prove to be a great weapon with the upcoming Solar subclass rework.

Its best perk combinations inside PvE are as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for Range.

Extended Mag for a magazine size up to 50.

Overflow for auto-reload each time the wielder picks up Special or Heavy ammo.

Thresh for 8% recharge of ability energy, except for multi charged ones such as Hunter's Shuriken.

Other perks such as the Golden Tricorn can be equally good, as it can grant a 15% to 50% damage bonus with the weapon, Grenade, and Melee kills.

