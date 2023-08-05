5 best Destiny 2 Solar Fragments for Hunters

Bungie introduced the revamped version of the Solar subclass in Destiny 2 alongside the launch of Season of the Haunted. Similarly to Stasis, this rework came with a lot of aspects and fragments for Solar to create hundreds of synergistic builds. With the help of Cure, Restoration, and Radiant, Solar Hunter became more potent than ever before.

This article explores the best Solar fragments for Hunters in Destiny 2 and discusses their benefits.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ember of Torches and four other incredible Destiny 2 Solar Fragments for Hunters

Ensure you understand all the new terms Bungie introduced before diving into the best Solar Fragments for Hunters in Destiny 2. The Solar 3.0 terms include:

Cure- Gives back a big chunk of health.

Restoration- Continuously regenerate health and shields without being interrupted by taking damage.

Radiant- Increases weapon damage. It also stuns Barrier Champions.

Scorch- Enemies will take damage over time; after a certain number of stacks, they'll Ignite.

Ignite- A large Solar explosion that deals damage in an area around the enemy. It also stuns Unstoppable Champions.

Firesprite- When picked up, it grants grenade energy. It also gives Restoration if paired with Ember of Mercy.

1) Ember of Torches

Ember of Torches Fragment (Image via Bungie)

Ember of Torches is one of the best Solar Fragments in Destiny 2's Solar 3.0 subclass. It provides a Radiant buff to you and your allies just by attacking combatants with your powered melee. Radiant provides a 25% weapon damage increase in PvE and a 10% increase in PvP for 10 seconds. Although it gives you and your allies an S-tier buff, it also reduces your Discipline by 10.

As Ember of Torches activates Radiant by using only powered melee while providing a damage buff on par with Well of Radiance and Weapons of Light, it's a must-pick for Hunters and their Solar DPS builds.

To make a build with Ember of Torches, remember to pair it with Hunter Aspects like Knock' Em Down, which will refund your melee on every kill while being Radiant.

2) Ember of Empyrean

Ember of Empyrean (Image via Bungie)

Ember of Empyrean is the perfect pick in Destiny 2 if you're a fan of infinite abilities Radiant and Restoration. It extends the duration of Restoration or Radiant effects for three more seconds on every final blow with a Solar weapon or ability. While it gives you the ability to keep Radiant and Restoration active constantly, it works like a double-edged sword by reducing your Resilience by 10.

Put simply, Ember of Empyrean can keep your Radiant and Restoration buffs constantly active, making it a must-pick for Solar Hunter PvE builds in Destiny 2. However, remember to pair some other Fragments to activate Radiant and Restoration, as Ember of Empyrean doesn't proc those on its own.

3) Ember of Ashes

Ember of Ashes (Image via Bungie)

With the revamped Solar subclass, Bungie introduced a lot of buffs and debuffs in Destiny 2. Scorch is one of the best debuffs Hunters can use inside both PvP and PvE content.

Ember of Ashes increases the amount of Scorch stacks inflicted on enemies by 50% in both PvE and PvP. With this Solar Fragment, you can also easily proc ignite with your grenade, melee, or any other source that provides Scorch.

Try to pair Ember of Ashes with Ember Of Char, as it dramatically synergizes with the Solar Fragment and easily spreads Scorch to more targets.

4) Ember Of Searing

Ember Of Searing (Image via Bungie)

Ember of Searing is a Solar Fragment that focuses on granting melee energy and Firesprite buff upon defeating scorched enemies in Destiny 2.

Firesprite is another buff that came alongside the Solar 3.0 update. When picked up, this buff gives grenade energy to the Guardian. This means using Ember of Searing will provide melee energy and grenade energy on defeating scorched enemies. Furthermore, it also increases the Recovery by 10.

Solar Hunters can pair Ember of Searing with Ember of Mercy, which will also give Restoration buffs from the Firesprites, making you immortal inside the PvE content of Destiny 2.

5) Ember Of Solace

Ember Of Solace (Image via Bungie)

Ember Of Solace is another top-tier Solar Fragment that grants a 50% increased duration for Restoration and Radiant effects applied to Guardians in Destiny 2.

Although the perk of Ember Of Solace sounds similar to Ember of Empyrean, it is not. While Ember of Empyrean extends the timer with every solar kill, Ember Of Solace makes the base duration longer, which cannot be prolonged.