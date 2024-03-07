Destiny 2 Adjudicator god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Adjudicator returns in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish alongside a newly formed Prophecy loot pool. The Kinetic Submachine Gun enters the section of the Precision Framed archetype. The latter is known for being powerful against Guardians in PvP, as each weapon can fire up to fair distances with the cost of a low fire rate.

This article will guide you through the basics of the Adjudicator perks, including its drop locations and usage.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Adjudicator PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Adjudicator PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here's a list of perks that will go best with the Adjudicator Submachine Gun in Destiny 2 PvP:

Chambered Compensator for Stability and Recoil control.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Stability after holding down the trigger for a long time.

Onslaught for increased fire rate upon final blows.

Note that the Adjudicator is stacked with some of the best perks in the game, making it very easy to land a god roll. Aside from the perk combination given above, here are a few more that will work perfectly against other players in PvP:

Perpetual Motion and Target Lock

Subsistence and Rampage

Rangefinder and Fragile Focus

Rangefinder and Target Lock

Threat Detector and Rampage

Adjudicator PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Adjudicator PvE god roll (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of perks that will go best with the Adjudicator Submachine Gun in Destiny 2 PvE:

Fluted Barrel for Stability and Handling.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

Feeding Frenzy for increased reload speed on kill. Stacks five times.

Frenzy for increased damage, reload speed, and handling after being in combat for 12 seconds.

Rampage is a great damage perk to have against trash mobs, alongside Target Lock for increased sustained damage against powerful enemies.

How and where to get the Adjudicator in Destiny 2

For the Adjudicator, you must run the Prophecy Dungeon via the Tower. It is free for all and often comes into rotation for infinite farming. During these rotators, a player can run one encounter countless times for the weapon and perks they want.

The Adjudicator Submachine Gun can be farmed from the Cube encounter of Prophecy Dungeon alongside the Sudden Death Shotgun.

As mentioned, the 600 RPM archetype is regarded as one of the most powerful in PvP. The likes of Shayura's Wrath, Every Waking Moment, Unending Tempest, and more fall into the same category, all known for being pretty active in the Crucible/PvP meta.

The Adjudicator is not far from making its presence known, as players are slowly getting the hang of another new SMG.