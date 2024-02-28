Destiny 2 Birthplace of the Vile Grandmaster Nightfall guide: Modifiers, tips and tricks, loadouts, and more

Birthplace of the Vile Grandmaster is easily one of the toughest Destiny 2 missions in the current sandbox. While Bungie has introduced players to Lightblade and Heist Battlegrounds, this particular Strike was introduced in The Witch Queen expansion as an introduction to the insides of a Pyramid. The presentation and the difficulty of the Strike have not disappointed the playerbase.

This article guides you through the basics of the Birthplace of the Vile Grandmaster Nightfall and how to make it easier via certain tips and tricks.

What are the modifiers for Birthplace of the Vile Grandmaster Nightfall in Destiny 2?

Birthplace of the Vile modifiers (Image via Bungie)

Surprisingly, Birthplace of the Vile comes with tame modifiers compared to other strikes in the game. The core modifier, Empath, only allows enemies to deal increased melee damage on players with enhanced radar. Hence, it won't pose a challenge for a fire team. The rest of the modifiers are as follows:

Overload and Unstoppable Champions

Void Threat for increased incoming Void damage from enemies

Strand or Stasis, alongside Solar surges

Overcharged Fusion Rifle

Some additional modifiers include Shielded foes with Arc, Void, Solar shields, Extinguish, Limited Revives, and Locked loadout.

Best loadout for Destiny 2 Birthplace of the Vile Grandmaster Nightfall

Birthplace of the Vile presents itself with many enemy groups rather than elites, making it easy to get overwhelmed in any section of the Strike. Hence, crowd control and crowd-clear builds are necessary, with one tank as usual. Here are three builds that we recommend taking into the Nightfall:

Well of Radiance Warlock with Phoenix Protocol

Moebius Quiver Hunter with Omnioculus

Suspend Titan with Abeyant Leap

Phoenix Protocol for Warlocks in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Ideal weapons include the Le Monarque Void Exotic Bow for Overload Champions, alongside a Stasis Fusion Rifle for Unstoppable. It is important to stun Unstoppables from a distance here, so relying solely on your Strand Titan isn't going to help. A Solar Hand Cannon can also work with a Solar Rocket Launcher for Overload.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish seasonal mod, Overload Rocket Launchers (Image via Bungie)

Note that Season of the Wish provides the Overload Rocket Launchers perk from the Artifact. The weapon loadout should look like this:

Player 1: Le Monaque for Overload, Stasis Fusion Rifle for Unstoppable, and a Solar Machine Gun for clearing groups of enemies.

Player 2: Overload Kinetic Auto Rifle, Solar Hand Cannon for Unstoppable, and Gjallarhorn Solar Rocket Launcher for DPS and Overload.

Player 3: Outbreak Perfected for Overload, Solar Fusion Rifle for elites and trash mobs, alongside Apex Predator or any Solar Rocket Launcher for DPS.

Tips and tricks to make encounters easy in Destiny 2 Birthplace of the Vile Grandmaster Nightfall

Here are some tips that you can use to make your runs easier:

You can skip the first Unstoppable Champion and rush to the cave. Skipping it will not impact your Platinum completion.

For the entrance, hang back and take out the Wraiths and Screebs rushing at you. Occasionally, keep stunning the two Overload Champions and take care of the trash mobs first.

For the single-plate encounter, have your invisible Hunter chain its skill to make the entire fireteam disappear. You can do this constantly until the plate gets captured. An easier process is that you can start capturing the plate once and then move back to defend yourself against hoards of enemies. The capturing process will continue on its own.

In the Balcony room, look for another Balcony on the right side of the main entrance. Hop on and have your Hunter cast a single Moebius Quiver inside the room to take out as many trash mobs as possible.

In the dark room, make sure to clear out all trash mobs and screens before going any further.

Balcony on the right in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The reward for completing Birthplace of Vile in Grandmaster is the Loaded Question Adept.