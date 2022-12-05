Destiny 2 weekly reset (December 6 to 13): Season 19, Moments of Triumph, Insight Terminus Nightfall, and more 

Three months after Destiny 2's take on pirate hunts, Bungie will be releasing a brand new entry for everyone to keep busy until Lightfall. Season 19 remains unknown to the community, except for some supposed leaks from reputed data miners.

The upcoming reset on December 6 will mark the final chapter in The Witch Queen expansion, details of which have not been officially announced yet. However, the weekend's message did confirm other things regarding the playlist and reward activities.

The following article lists all the upcoming content in the first week of Destiny 2 Season 19.

All upcoming content for Destiny 2 Season 19's first week (December 6 to 13)

1) New season

While the community might be unaware of what the next season might bring, Bungie has officially confirmed many changes regarding the sandbox. From new weapons to PvP changes and Exotic reworks, it is safe to assume that seasonal activities won't be the only thing keeping everyone busy in Season 19.

Players will also see numerous additional gears within the Enclave, all being craftable with the best perks in the game. A new Dungeon has also been scheduled for December 9, featuring new weapons, an armor set, and an Exotic.

Naturally, the weekly pinnacle activity will be switched from Duality to the new Dungeon, as the former will be moved to the rotator pool.

2) Insight Terminus

Insight Terminus final boss encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

Insight Terminus will be the first Nightfall in Season 19, with every difficulty except Grandmaster. Players will find Unstoppable and Barrier Champions for the most part, solely because the Strike itself is more Cabal-based. With regards to elemental shields, everyone will encounter Arc and Void elemental shields.

Since the weapon hasn't been officially announced, players can expect the D.F.A. Hand Cannon in the loot pool. However, this is solely on speculation, as Bungie has announced two new weapons in the Nightfall loot pool.

3) Moments of Triumph

Moments of Triumph (Image via Destiny 2)

The Moments of Triumph 2022 will be back for Guardians and will stay until Lightfall's release on February 28, 2023. The annual seal will be called "MMXXII", requiring players to perform various tasks across the system, including PvE Raids, Dungeons, PvP triumphs, and much more.

Each seal usually holds around 28 to 30 objectives, which can take players a whole lot of work over the weeks. With a new Dungeon and seasonal challenges, Season 19 will surely keep everyone occupied with numerous tasks.

4) Rift in the Crucible

Rift in Crucible (Image via Destiny 2)

Bungie has announced additional game modes in the rotator playlist starting Season 19. With each week, players will get the following game modes:

Rift.

Momentum Control.

Mayhem.

Rumble.

Team Scorched.

The opening week will kick off with Rift, giving players the Pinnacle drop upon three-match completion. The 6v6 portion of PvP will also get a new mode called "Quickplay 6v6" beside Control and Clash.

5) Pinnacle rotator

Dreaming City (Image via Destiny 2)

To start the quest to obtain the Pinnacle cap, players will need to start by visiting Last Wish and Shattered Throne in the opening week. Typically, completing only the final encounter of both activities will drop the pinnacle gear.

