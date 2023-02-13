Destiny 2 weekly reset (February 14 to 21): Possible epilogue, Trials Freelance, Glassway Nightfall, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph only has two weeks left before the next major expansion hits its servers. Everyone is excited to experience what Bungie has in store for Y6, including the story, sandbox, seasonal content, different gears, and much more.

However, things are not quite finished in Season 19, as the developers have already promised to offer an epilogue before Lightfall arrives. With two weeks remaining, players can expect an additional mission to come with the upcoming weekly reset. Additionally, Trials of Osiris will host both Freelance and Capture Zones.

This article lists everything gamers can expect with the penultimate weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

All content arriving with the weekly reset Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph (February 14)

1) Possible seasonal epilogue

Exo vendor at the HELM (Image via Bungie)

While nothing has been confirmed by Bungie yet, the chances of an epilogue arriving with the upcoming reset are very high. Since the servers will be on for 13 days after the weekly reset, it is only logical for the developers to bring in additional missions for Destiny 2 players to complete and rewards to earn within that time limit.

While there have been several leaks and datamines regarding the seasonal episode's end, it remains to be seen how Bungie ties it all up with Lightfall.

2) Glassway Nightfall

Glassway final boss (Image via Bungie)

Glassway will be in the Nightfall pool alongside the Grandmaster difficulty. Since it's considered the most challenging boss room in Destiny 2, players are recommended to build their load-outs according to Acute Burn.

The weapon in the reward pool will be the D.F.A. Hand Cannon, as everyone can obtain its Adept version upon completing the Grandmaster on platinum.

Glassway will include Overload and Unstoppable Champions alongside Solar and Arc-shielded enemies. Arbalest should be utilized the most here, as it can easily penetrate both Barrier Champions and Hydra shields of bosses. Other weapons can include two Void Rocket Launchers paired with one Gjallarhorn.

3) Freelance and Zone Capture Trials

Saint-14 (Image via Bungie)

Trials of Osiris will bring in Freelance and Capture Zone modes for Destiny 2 players to participate in. This way, solo gamers can farm countless Engrams within the PvP game mode. On the other hand, Capture Zone rounds usually take about a minute to finish, which is also a quick way to get EXPs.

4) Mayhem on Cricuble

Dawnbreak super for Warlocks (Image via Bungie)

Mayhem will be available in the rotator playlist, letting players farm up to 1,590 pieces of gear after completing three matches. The Destiny 2 mode grants a significant increase in supercharges, leading to most fights between super abilities across all three classes.

It is a fun little PvP mode where everyone can keep their crafted weapons equipped, as completing each match will grant them a set amount of EXP for level-ups.

5) Pinnacle rotator activities

Shattered Throne Dungeon in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Starting on February 14, the Last Wish and Shattered Throne from Dreaming City will be featured simultaneously as pinnacle activities. While there isn't much to farm from these activities, players are recommended to farm the final Dungeon boss for Reverie Dawn armor sets and Dreaming City-themed weapons.

