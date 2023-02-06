Destiny 2 weekly reset (February 7 to 14): Final seasonal challenges, Corrupted Nightfall, Freelance Trials, and more 

Destiny 2 servers will see another weekly reset ahead of the Lightfall expansion later this month. Players will be able to get access to the final batch of seasonal challenges in Season 19, alongside new weapons in Lightfall activities. Since it is also the final stages of The Witch Queen expansion, everyone should finish up on everything they have left.

The upcoming reset will bring the Corrupted Strike into the Nightfall pool, alongside Militia's Birthright Grenade Launcher. Additionally, players can max out Saint-14's reputation with bonus rank gains and Freelance mode. The Vow of the Disciple and Duality will be in the pinnacle rotation.

The following article lists all the upcoming content in detail for week 10 of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

All upcoming content with the tenth weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (February 7 to 14)

1) Seasonal challenges from week 10

Operation Seraph's Shield (Image via Destiny 2)

In the final week of seasonal challenges, players will only be able to get three objectives worth of rewards and EXP. The challenges are as follows:

Seraph's Shield IV: Players must locate all Seraph nodes and Security Drones within this season's Exotic mission.

EDZ activities: Players will need to complete all sorts of activities such as bounties, Lost Sectors, public events, and more anywhere in EDZ.

Vanguard ornament: To complete this challenge, players will need to acquire the Vanguard ornament for Veles-X.

Rewards upon completing these challenges will include Seraphic Umbral Energy, Bright Dust, and Challenger EXPs.

2) The Corrupted Nightfall

The Corrupted Nightfall Strike (Image via Destiny 2)

The Corrupted is the penultimate Strike in the Nightfall pool this season, appearing in the Grandmaster pool once with the upcoming reset. Players can choose to complete the mission and get the Adept version of Militia's Birthright Grenade Launcher as a drop.

The Champion enemies will include Overload and Unstoppable, alongside all three elemental shields. Modifiers include Sedia's Durance for increased knockback distance, alongside Arc burn and Epitaph.

The Corrupted is one of the most extended Strikes in the game, so the key here is to take every room slowly. A full guide on this Strike can be found at this link.

3) Freelance Trials and bonus ranks

Saint-14 vendor for Trials of Osiris (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will be able to gain bonus ranks with the completion of each Trials of Osiris match. Thankfully, all matches next week can be played entirely solo, without worrying about three-player stacked teams in opposition. Exclusive weapons that will be moving away from the Trials loot pool include:

Forgiveness Sidearm.

Burden of Guilt Fusion Rifle.

The best way to farm the weapons is by accumulating Trials Engram and focus on the specific weapons via Saint-14's inventory.

4) Pinnacle rotator

Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple (Image via Bungie)

The activities in the pinnacle rotator will include the Vow of the Disciple Raid and Duality Dungeon. Both these activities are known for having some of the best weapons in the game, providing everyone a chance to farm deepsight versions of the Raid weapons in the game.

Duality also consists of two Deepsight weapons in the game, which include the Epicurean Fusion Rifle and Fixed Odds Machine Gun.

