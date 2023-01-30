All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 9 (January 31) 

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is almost done with its seasonal challenges, as the season itself has less than a month remaining. Hence, before Lightfall arrives, players are recommended to complete each challenge, as they reward EXP for a power bonus alongside permanent Bright Dust.

To summarize, the upcoming reset will introduce challenges that require players to complete the Legend Heist Battlegrounds, Machine Gun calibrations, reach the pinnacle cap, weapon calibrations, and more. The following article lists all six upcoming seasonal challenges in week 9 of Season 19.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 9 seasonal challenges and how to complete them

1) Legend Heist Battlegrounds II

Legend Heist Battlegrounds (Image via Destiny 2)

For this challenge, players will need to complete all three Heist Battlegrounds this season on Legend Difficulty. The recommended power level for the difficulty is 1580, alongside Legend rules, where each enemy combatant will be 10 power levels above the player.

It should be noted that there are limited revivals here, with the deaths of all three players at the same time leading to the encounter being restarted. Additionally, Guardians will have their equipment locked upon starting the activity.

Legend Heist Battlegrounds Moon completion required: 1

Legend Heist Battlegrounds Europa completion required: 1

Legend Heist Battlegrounds Mars completion required: 1

Rewards: Seraphic Umbral Energy and Challenger XP++

2) Heavy Loadout

Thunderlord (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to defeat combatants using Machine Guns to complete this particular challenge. Bonus progression will be granted upon defeating Guardians in Crucible or Gambit. Additional objectives require players to defeat powerful combatants in Heist Battlegrounds.

Weapons such as Thunderlord or any Rapid-fire Framed Machine Guns should be more than enough to clear away adds (additional enemies) in PvE.

Final blows required: 100

Challenging combatant kills required: 35

Rewards: Challenger XP+

3) Pinnacle

Pinnacle cap (Image via Destiny 2)

For this challenge, players will have to reach a power level of 1590 in Season 19 by acquiring pinnacle gear from various activities. Some of these include Nightfall Strikes with 100k score completions, Pinnacle Raids, 3 Playlist activity completions, Master Wellspring, Legend Dares of Eternity, and many more.

Power level required for challenge completion: 1590

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust

4) Armory-wide calibration

Destiny 2 weapons (Image via Bungie)

Players will simply need to calibrate all types of weapons across various energy types. Bonus progression will be granted upon defeating Champions anywhere in the system. The best way to do this is within low-tier game modes that throw in Champion mobs, such as Nightfall Strikes, Heist Battlegrounds, and normal Dares of Eternity.

Kinetic weapon kills required: 200

Energy weapon kills required: 200

Power weapon kills required: 200

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust

5) Ice Singularity

Stasis subclass (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to defeat targets using Stasis or Void effects. Bonus progression will be granted upon defeating Guardians. One of the most efficient ways is with the Gyrfalcon Hauberk Exotic, as hitting a target with Void weapons from invisibility will inflict Volatile Rounds on the target.

Progress required: 200

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust

6) Cosmic Chill

Destiny 2 Void subclass (Image via Bungie)

To complete this final challenge, players will need to defeat combatants using Stasis or Void effects within the Vanguard playlist.

Progress required: 300

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust

