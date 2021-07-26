Destiny 2 weekly reset (July 27th): Everything you need to know

With another week gone by, Destiny 2 will be entering its thirteenth week alongside several resets in the bounties, vendors, weapon drop pools, and activities.

Since Guardians have already seen the conclusion to the questline of "Path of the Splicer," the vaguely teased epilogue is still weeks from being released as an update before season end. As a result, Guardians have another month to farm as much material and gear before the next season and the end of the annual Solstice event.

Destiny 2 Week 13 changes and resets

1) Showdown on Crucible

The showdown is a 4v4 PvP mode in the crucible playlist. The Guardians will need to defeat as many opponents as possible before a given period expires. Each opponent defeated will grant a team a single point, and the team with the highest score before the time expires wins a showdown match.

Destiny 2 crucible lab mode: Showdown (Image via Bungie)

This game mode in Destiny 2 won't have any special drop pool or anything different from the rest of the crucible playlists.

2) Nightfall and double rewards

Week 13 of Season of the Splicer will see a nightfall strike called "Disgraced." Guardians will have to defeat Navota, a hive queen, alongside additional enemies with solar and arc shields with champion enemies such as Unstoppable and Barrier.

The Destiny 2 Navota boss room of the strike: Disgraced (Image via Bungie)

Additionally, guardians will get a drop of double the amount of nightfall reward than usual, including EXPs, nightfall weapons, ascendant shards, and other additional gears. Bungie has announced three weapons for the first time in the loot pool at nightfall, namely Shadow Price, Palindrome, and THE SWARM.

Guardians will get a chance to get all three weapons with the additional opportunity to earn double rewards from the loot pool in any nightfall difficulty. A greater difficulty means a better option for more prizes.

3) Vault of Glass challenge

The Vault of Glass raids in the normal and master difficulty for the thirteenth week will have the same challenge across both the difficulties.

Guardians need to clear the challenge called "The Only Oracle for you." Finishing it will reward them with two chests at the end of the encounter, along with an unannounced time-lost weapon.

The Destiny 2 oracle encounter (Image via Bungie)

The challenge, "The Only Oracle for You," requires each Guardian to destroy oracles in a specific area over a spawning period. This allows a fireteam of six to rotate their positions until every single Guardian has destroyed the oracles in their respective locations.

