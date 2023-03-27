Destiny 2 weekly reset (March 28 to April 4): The Glassway Nightfall, bonus Trials ranks, Rift, and more 

After an eventful reset last week, Destiny 2 Season of Defiance will enter its fifth reset with one final quest step, as Guardians and the Vanguard are still fighting off the Shadow Legion with the help of Queen Mara and Mithrax. Typically, the upcoming reset will be no different, with seasonal challenges, a brand new Nightfall Strike, and more.

To summarize what is yet to come, players can expect the Glassway Strike to enter the Nightfall pool, joining the likes of HyperNet Current, The Arms Dealer, Heist Battlegrounds Mars, and Proving Grounds. Trials of Osiris will grant bonus ranks to everyone, allowing players to accumulate points for Engram and Focus. The following article lists all of the upcoming content in the fifth weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of Defiance.

All upcoming content for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 5 (March 28 to April 4)

1) The Glassway Nightfall

Destiny 2 The Glassway Strike (Image via Bungie)

Glassway will once again be featured in the Nightfall pool this season, allowing players to crack one of the toughest missions in the game. While the Grandmaster difficulty isn't available yet, the Master variant is more than enough for players to test the waters. With a mix of Fallen and Vex enemies, The Glassway throws in a variety of Champions and modifiers.

For starters, players will encounter Overload and Barrier Champions throughout the mission, alongside the Void threat. Since the concept of surge and overcharge has been introduced this season, Bungie will most likely put Strand Surge alongside another of the surges of Light subclasses.

Although Match Games aren't active anymore, it's highly recommended that players take at least one Solar and one Arc weapon for Fallen Shanks and Captains, respectively.

2) Rift

Rift game mode (Image via Destiny 2)

Rift will be available within the rotator pool, which can be completed by players for Pinnacle gear. Since Rift usually takes place between six players in total, the primary objective is to wait for a spark to spawn, carry it to the opposing spawn, and dunk it for a round win.

The first team to reach five wins or have more wins in rounds as the timer ends will take the match. Completing all three of these matches will drop a +2 Pinnacle. The Week 1 seasonal challenge, known as Spark Defender, requires players to score points on the Rift by igniting and depositing the spark.

3) Bonus Trials ranks

Saint-14 at the Lighthouse (Image via Destiny 2)

Completing Trials matches with bonus rank gains is one of the fastest ways to reset Saint's reputation and earn Trials Engrams. The latter is essential for picking up weapons from the vendor and looking for any god rolls. Fully resetting the Saints' reputation once this season drops an Ascendant Shard.

Recommended weapons to focus on include The Immortal Submachine Gun, Exalted Truth Hand Cannon, and the Astral Horizon Shotgun.

4) Pinnacle rotators

Rhulk boss fight (Image via Destiny 2)

Vow of the Disciple Raid and Pit of Heresy will be active in the pinnacle rotator pool. Both of these activities will offer players a chance at earning one Pinnacle gear from the final encounter. However, players can also choose to farm each encounter infinite times for a chance at gaining either red-border weapons or Exotic.

