Destiny 2 weekly reset (March 7 to 14): Root of Nightmares Raid, Mayhem, bonus Crucible ranks, and more 

Destiny 2 Lightfall will enter its second weekly reset, as players will gain access to new sources for powerful, pinnacle, and EXP. With Y6 still in the early stages, everyone has a lot of content lined up for them, as Season 20 is just getting started. The new subclass and mod system are also some of the hot topics, as everyone is still adjusting to the new sandbox.

The upcoming weekly reset on March 7 will bring in 10 seasonal challenges, a bunch of milestone activities, a new Raid, and plenty of opportunities for players who want to reach the pinnacle cap. The following article lists all the upcoming content for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 2.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 2 reset (March 7 to 14)

1) Root of Nightmares

Root of Nightmares Raid (Image via Destiny 2)

Root of Nightmares Raid will go live on March 10, at 9 am PST. All players participating in contest modifiers will be capped at 1780 for all encounters, as all modifiers will be active for 48 hours. This gives enough time to go through each encounter and obtain a unique emblem tied exclusively to Raid contest modifiers.

The release times of the Root of Nightmares Raid in all major regions is as follows:

India: 10:30 pm (March 10)

10:30 pm (March 10) China: 1 am (March 11)

1 am (March 11) UK: 6 pm (March 10)

6 pm (March 10) Australia: 3 am (March 11)

3 am (March 11) Brazil: 2 pm (March 10)

2) Heist Battlegrounds: Mars

Heist Battlegrounds Mars (Image via Destiny 2)

Seasonal activities from Season 19 will be entering the pool in the upcoming week, as Heist Battlegrounds from Mars will be the second entry in the list of six Nightfall Strikes. It is also the first Battlegrounds scheduled for Nightfall ever, as players can expect more in the seasons to come.

Based on the normal runs in Season of the Seraph, it can be gathered that the mission will have both Barrier Knights and Unstoppable Ogres across all encounters. The five encounters on Heist Battlegrounds Mars include the following:

Capture three points outside.

Defend Ghost.

Jumping puzzle.

Open the bunker door.

Defeat the final boss.

Any further details on modifiers and rewards will be revealed once the Nightfall goes live on March 7.

3) Mayhem and bonus Crucible ranks

Guardians with super (Image via Destiny 2)

Mayhem will be in the rotator playlist of the Crucible, letting players complete three matches for the pinnacle gear. This PvP game mode significantly regenerates super energy for all players, allowing almost every interaction to happen between supers only.

There will also be seasonal challenges tied to the Mayhem playlist, as scoring 25 kills in the game mode will reward Challenger XP and Bright Dust. Additionally, forming enough activity streaks will grant bonus ranks, as Mayhem is the best possible game mode to earn ranks quickly.

4) Garden of Salvation and Grasp of Avarice

Garden of Salvation Raid (Image via Destiny 2)

For more pinnacles next week, the Garden of Salvation Raid and Grasp of Avarice will provide gear for everyone from their last encounter. Players can choose to run the final boss in both activities to acquire +2 pinnacles.

