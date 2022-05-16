Destiny 2 weekly reset (May 17 to 24): Last week of Season 16, bonus ranks in all playlists, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen is coming to an end, as the first chapter of The Witch Queen also ends with the first annual event in the expansion. A new season means new changes to the sandbox, with a complete rework to the Solar or Arc subclass. Players can expect a few old items to rotate in after the weekly reset on May 17.

Some of the upcoming activities in the last week of Season 16 include the latest piece of the Guardian Games questline, Scarlet Keep Nightfall, bonus ranks in all three playlists, and Team Scorched in the Crucible. The following article breaks down the upcoming content from the last week of Season of the Risen.

Upcoming content in the last weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen (May 17)

1) Last week of Guardian Games

Guardian Games 2022 armor set in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The final step in the Medallion Batallion and Shoot to Score questlines will be available to everyone, further granting players a Platinum Torchbearer triumph. Players will have to gather medals and earn scores inside the Competitive Playlist to earn Platinum rewards.

Lighting all the torches on both sides of the podium will complete the triumph. In addition, it will also be the last week for all three classes to compete against each other. Weapons such as the Legendary Title SMG and Exotic Heir Apparent, alongside its catalyst, will disappear until next year's Guardian Games.

2) Scarlet Keep Nightfall

Scarlet Keep strike official artwork from Shadowkeep expansion (Image via Destiny 2)

The Scarlet Keep Nightfall has been the starting point for players inside the Grandmaster pool this season. Bungie surprised half the community when they decided to keep the Acute Burn modifier. Additionally, Hashladun can fire out 50% more Arc damage, leading to players getting one shot.

Due to Hive factions, Strike will most likely throw in all three elemental shields, with Knights being Arc shields, Wizards being Solar, and Acolytes being Void. Champion enemies will be Unstoppable Ogres and Barrier Knights.

Since this is the last week of the season, the gilded triumphs for the Conqueror seal will be reset with a new bunch of Grandmaster Strikes in the new season.

3) Bonus playlist ranks

Destiny 2 Crucible vendor, Shaxx (Image via Bungie)

The upcoming week will be the last chance for anyone to get three different ornaments for the Season 16 ritual, Reckless Endangerment. Each playlist ornament is bound to three seasonal challenges for three additional weeks, all available to claim right now.

Thankfully, Bungie will be granting bonus ranks to all playlist activities, including Vanguard Strikes, Gambit, and Crucible. All of these ranks can be gained by further earning activity streak. Achieving maximum rank twice on all three vendors will grant players access to both the weapon and its skin.

4) Team Scorched

Team Scorched (Image via Bungie)

Team Scorched comes back in the last week of Season 16, and players can try and defeat 50 opponents for the seasonal challenge. The game mode grants everyone a Fallen cannon, and players need to dominate opponents with projectiles.

Each Guardian will lose its ability to fire weapons or use powers.

