Destiny 2 weekly reset (November 22 to 29): Season 18 epilogue, The Lightblade Nightfall, bonus Trials ranks, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has approximately two weeks remaining, as Bungie recently announced details about the seasonal epilogue. As previously mentioned by a variety of leakers, players will get to renovate the Eliksni Quarters by earning unique currencies.

The upcoming reset will also bring The Lightblade Nightfall into the pool, alongside bonus Trials of Osiris ranks with all three game modes. Lastly, the Crucible playlist will host Rift as the rotator game mode, alongside the Vault of Glass and Pit of Heresy as pinnacle activities.

The following article will list all the upcoming content that players can look out for in the penultimate week of Season 18.

All upcoming content in the weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (November 22 to 29)

1) Seasonal epilogue

Eliksni Quarters within the Last City (Image via Destiny 2)

For the epilogue, players need to run around different parts of the system to collect Captain's Coins and help both Spider and Mithrax build the Eliksni Quarters. In their latest TWAB, Bungie shared details on what everyone can expect from the event, starting with activities, rewards, and much more.

Captain's Coins will be made available via Lost Sectors, Destination Chests, public events, and seasonal activities, including Ketchcrash and Expedition. Individual rewards will include an emblem, a Swashbuckler Ghost shell, and upgrade materials.

Additionally, completing a community goal will unlock more rewards, whereas Eliksni might grant rewards to everyone.

2) Lightblade Nightfall

Destiny 2 last boss, Alak Hul (Image via Destiny 2)

The Lightblade Nightfall will be the second-last Strike for this season in the Grandmaster pool. Bungie might add in Mindbender's Ambition for players to farm or the usual Horror's Least Pulse Rifle. Enemies inside this Strike include Barriers and Unstoppable Champions, alongside Solar and Arc shields.

Modifiers include Arc burn, which will increase all incoming Arc damage by 50% and outgoing Arc damage by 25%. Known as one of the most challenging Strikes currently in the game, The Lightblade requires the perfect loadouts to simultaneously deal with elemental shields and bosses.

Players will face 3 Unstoppable, 12 Barriers, and 7 Lucent Hives in the Grandmaster difficulty of The Lightblade Nightfall.

3) Bonus Trials ranks

Shaxx reputation (Image via Destiny 2)

Bonus rank gains in Trials mean an increased number of Engram drops from Saint-14. For the next week, players will be given a chance to get whatever Trials weapon they're missing in their inventory, along with the ones that will be going away next season.

Everyone should prioritize Reed's Regret Linear Fusion Rifle and Aisha's Embrace Void Scout Rifle. The god rolls for both these weapons include:

Triple Tap and Vorpal weapon for Reed's Regret.

Triple Tap alongside Fourth Time's the Charm or Vorpal Weapon for Aisha's Embrace.

The upcoming weekend will also host Zone Control and Freelance labs inside the Trials, so players can farm as many reputations EXP as they want.

4) Pinnacle rotator

Vault of Glass Raid (Image via Destiny 2)

Starting November 22, pinnacle gears will be put inside the loot pool of Vault of Glass Raid and Pit of Heresy Dungeon. Anyone missing out on pinnacle gear at this stage can choose to run the last checkpoint on either of the two activities.

Typically, both power and pinnacle cap will be increased by 10 in Season 19.

