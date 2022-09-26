Destiny 2 weekly reset (September 27 to October 4): Devil's Lair, bonus Gambit ranks, Mayhem, and more

The sixth weekly reset in Destiny 2 is upon the community, as Guardians are nearing Grandmaster Nightfall activities. Players who have been grinding the season since day 1 have already caught up with the maximum power requirement of 1595. For those still struggling, the latest reset will bring in additional seasonal challenges for EXP and materials.

The sixth weekly reset in Season of Plunder will introduce the last Strike of this season's Nightfall pool called Devil's Lair. Therefore, all the Strikes in the Nightfall pool of Season of Plunder are:

Glassway

Lightblade

Exodus Crash

Disgraced

Fallen SABER

Devil's Lair

Additional activities will include bonus Infamy in Gambit, Mayhem in the Crucible, and pinnacle rotators such as Last Wish and Pit of Heresy.

All upcoming new activities in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 6 (September 27 to October 4)

1) Sails of the Shipstealer

Eido in Season of Plunder (Image via Destiny 2)

The Sails of the Shipstealer seasonal questline will be entering its penultimate stage, as things get heated between Mithrax and Eido. While the latter found out about her father's dark past, Guardians are still trying to recover the lost relics from the Pirate captains scattered across the system.

Right now, players are stalled with 41-step completions in the seasonal episodes, as the next two weeks will finally conclude the chapter. While there hasn't been any confirmation on an epilog, the community can expect to see this episode of Plunder end on October 4.

In the sixth week, however, the tied objectives are expected to be regular expeditions and Pirate Hunts for relics.

2) Devil's Lair Nightfall

Devil's Lair final boss, Seviks (Image via Destiny 2)

The Devil's Lair Nightfall, based on the Cosmodrome, will be available in week 6 within the Nightfall pool. Players at all power levels will be able to access a total of four difficulty variants of the mission, including Hero, Legend, Adept, and Master. Typically, there will be numerous modifiers tied to this one particular Strike.

The primary modifiers in Devil's Lair include Arach-NO! and Sepik's Gaze. The former spawns a web mine at Fallen Vandal's feet upon death, which can instantly kill any Guardian stepping on it. Sepik's Gaze, on the other hand, increases incoming Arc and Splash damage from enemies.

The expected Champion enemies here are Barrier Servitors and Overload Captains. Besides that, players should prepare themselves to face all three elemental shields. Arbalest will be a great option as it can take care of shields and Barrier Champions.

3) Mayhem

Guardians with their supers (Image via Destiny 2)

Mayhem will return to Season of Plunder once more after being live in the first week, where players can unleash their super abilities against opposing Guardians. This will also give everyone a chance to complete the seasonal challenge "Flourish of Power" from week 1.

Players will need to defeat a total of 50 Guardians with supers for a chunk of EXP and Bright Dust.

4) Bonus Infamy

Gambit vendor, Drifter (Image via Destiny 2)

Gambit will be receiving a spotlight in week 6 of Season 18, as the PvPvE game mode will host a bonus rank gain for all players. This will be the perfect time to obtain the Cry Mutiny ritual Grenade Launcher this season, alongside its Gambit ornament from Drifter.

