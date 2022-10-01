Destiny 2: Xur is selling PvP god roll weapons and high-stat armor right now (September 30-October 4) 

Xur is back for the last time in September, before Grandmaster Nightfalls in Destiny 2. The Agent of the Nine will be here until the next weekly reset, giving everyone enough time to stock up on enough resources for purchase. This is the best time for everyone to create their loadouts, considering how both Master King's Fall and Grandmaster Nightfall will be updated next week.

This week, however, Xur has set up his shop on the Tower. Players can spawn at the Courtyard waypoint, take a left, and follow the stairs until they meet the Hangar.

From there, Xur can be found on the very end of the hangar to the left. As usual, his inventory includes loads of surprises in the form of Exotic and Legendary gear.

Xur inventory in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 6 (September 30 - October 4)

The Exotic section of Xur on the first page consists of four Exotics, with three being armor pieces, and one weapon. Cerberus +1 is the Exotic weapon that anyone can pick up in exchange for 29 Legendary Shards. The stats and armor pieces, however, are as follows:

St0mp-EE5 for Hunters with 22 Resilience and 16 Strength.

Dunemarchers for Titans with 26 Resilience alongside 12 in both Discipline and Strength.

Astrocyte Verse for Warlocks with 18 Mobility and 16 Discipline.

The only Exotic worth picking up among these three is the Dunemarchers. Titans can run at maximum Resilience while punching Guardians and chaining damage in 6v6 PvP. All of the aforementioned gears can be purchased in exchange for 23 Legendary Shards.

Dunemarcher this week at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

On the second page of Exotics, the Hawkmoon is being sold with Quickdraw, alongside the Dead Man's Tale Scout Rifle with Accurized Rounds and Subsistence. Players need 125,000 Glimmers, 1 Exotic Cipher, 200 Legendary Shards, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

Hawkmoon Exotic (Image via Destiny 2)

In the Legendary section, players can choose to pick up the Kinetic Bow called Whispering Slab, alongside the Arc Pulse Rifle, called Jian 7 Rifle. The Bow is being sold with the following perks:

High Tension String with increased Accuracy and reduced downtime, alongside Natural String with increased Accuracy and Handling Speed.

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft with a great increase in Accuracy, alongside Natural Fletching for increased Stability.

Killing Wind for increased Range and Mobility after a kill.

Opening Shot for increased Accuracy and Range on the first ammo, which is the case for every ammo in a bow.

Whispering Slab Bow this week at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

The Jian 7 Rifle is being sold with the following:

SPO-57 Front for increased Range.

Armor Piercing Rounds for increased Range.

Full-Auto Trigger for an automatic firing system after holding down the trigger.

Rampage for increased damage after each kill, up to 33%.

Hunter Legendary armor piece (Image via Destiny 2)

For armor pieces, Hunters can pick up the Gauntlets with 24 Resilience, alongside the chest piece with 22 Mobility. For Warlocks, Xur is selling a worthy helmet with 19 Intellect, alongside a chest piece for Titans with 23 Discipline. All of these gears are obtainable in exchange for 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmers.

