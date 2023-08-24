Did Facilitatur cheat again? Apex Legends #1 Predator gets banned for the fourth time in a row

Facilitatur, who reached the #1 Apex Predator spot in Apex Legends Season 18 by overtaking players such as E8 Zachmazer, Shooby, and Luxford, has seemingly been banned from the game. Many allegations against him suggest that he used unfair means to secure the top spot, snatching it away from players who deserve it. Facilitatur, since his ban, has not released any statements commenting on the same.

While it might seem trivial, reaching and holding the #1 spot in a game like Apex Legends offers a very strong monetary benefit to streamers. Many content creators have spoken out against Facilitatur's suspicious actions in-game, alleging him of cheating in this grind.

Apex Legends #1 Predator gets banned again for cheating

The #1 Apex Predator, Facilitatur, got banned live in-game while fighting against a squad in Broken Moon. With a history of allegations related to cheating, supporting, and playing with hackers intentionally, the community is unfazed by Respawn's decision to ban him.

This controversial figure has received the ban hammer three times previously, for knowingly associating with cheaters and even boosting themselves to Predator. There have been numerous speculations about whether Facilitatur himself had ever used cheats. However, no proof has emerged, convicting him for the same.

It has been strongly alleged that Facilitatur used Strikepacks to intentionally gain an unfair advantage in the game. Though not a bannable offense, Strikepacks can nullify a player's recoil in Apex Legends, providing them an illegal advantage when dueling against other players.

While Facilitatur proudly claimed the #1 spot, numerous clips showcase his suspicious actions in-game. The above clip is one out of many that highlight the fact that Facilitatur was using soft-aim cheats along with wall-hacks.

Ex-pro player for FURIA, HisWattson, consistently battled against the unfair rise of Facilitatur to the #1 Rank in Apex Legends. Taking to Twitter, HisWattson represented a very strong case, alleging the former of cheating and making use of unfair means to secure the #1 spot in the game.

"Rank #1 has monetary value for streamers. He is literally siphoning ad dollars/clout/subs from people who actually deserve it. Rank #1 is life changing for top players. I went from 10 viewers to 200 from being rank 2, then from 800 to 10,000 from being rank 1."

As discussed before, being the #1 Predator in Apex Legends carries extremely strong monetary benefits, which, according to this seasoned professional, should not make its way to undeserving cheaters.

However, Respawn's apt decision-making has ensured that Facilitatur's reign as Apex Predator never saw the light of another day. The alleged cheater finally received his fourth ban in-game, taking away his privilege to play the game for good.