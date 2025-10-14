Digi-Jewels in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to get and use 

Digimon Story Time Stranger features a material type called Digi-Jewels. This resource is quite hard to obtain due to its rarity, especially since it is used to make high-tier equipment as well as key items like Digi-Eggs. As such, knowing how to get them is something all players should want to know.
This guide explains all there is to know about Digi-Jewels in Digimon Story Time Stranger. Here are the details.
Also Read: All Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to get Digi-Jewels in Digimon Story Time Stranger
For the most part, Digi-jewels will be found when exploring mid to late game locations, usually from containers in areas like Central Tower, Factorial Town, or Cosmic Area, or as drops from specific rare Digimon. As such, we recommend interacting with every possible item in the environment to boost the chances of obtaining one.
As for drops, rare creatures like PlatinumNumemon and GoldNumemon have a small chance to drop them when defeated. This does make Digi-Jewels fairly inconsistent to obtain; however, as with many things in Digimon Story Time Stranger, there are ways to farm them.
The most reliable method is farming the Abyss Depths dungeon. It is relatively small compared to other dungeons in the game, so players can start at its entrance and run through its various nodes to get Digi-Jewels, which can spawn as collectibles. Talking to Pegasusmon at the end of the area allows re-rolling the dungeon to farm it again.
How to use Digi-Jewels in Digimon Story Time Stranger
While Digi-Jewels can be sold for money in the game, cash is quite easy to come by, so it is not recommended to sell them. Instead, they can be used to create Digi-Eggs, specifically the Digi-Egg of Miracles.
Once players have the materials required for this Digi-Egg, namely 10,000 yen, 1 Immortal Egg, and 3 Digi-Jewels, they can visit Vulcanusmon in Factorial Town to craft the item. Once obtained, the Digi-Egg of Miracles can be used to evolve Veemon into Magnamon, its powerful armored evolution.
Check out more articles:
- How to get MetalGreymon in Digimon Story Time Stranger
- How to use Digifarm in Digimon Story Time Stranger
- How to claim DLC and pre-order bonuses in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.