How to get MetalGreymon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger is home to many iconic Digimon, including MetalGreymon. In fact, this monster is the first boss encountered in the prologue area of the game, but fans need not worry as it can be obtained for use in battles as well. As with several creatures in the franchise, MetalGreymon can be obtained from a handful of different sources.

This guide will explain all there is to know about getting and taming MetalGreymon in Digimon Story Time Stranger. Here are the details.

Digimon Story Time Stranger: MetalGreymon Digivolution explained

Greymon is the easiest and most popular path to MetalGreymon (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Simply put, MetalGreymon can be obtained by Digivolving any of several different Digimon, the most popular of which is Greymon. The other two picks are Deltamon and Tyrannomon. Regardless of which Digimon is picked to Digivolve into MetalGreymon, the following requirements must be met for that critter:

Agent Rank 5 or higher

1480 Max HP or greater

1300 ATK or greater

How to get Greymon

Here are the requirements for getting Greymon:

Agent Rank 3 or higher

1120 Max HP or greater

Greymon can evolve from the rookie Digimon Agumon, Ryudamon, or Huckmon, which in turn evolve from In-Training II-class Koromon, Tsunomon, and Nyaromon, respectively.

How to get Deltamon

Here are the requirements for getting Deltamon:

Agent Rank 3 or higher

1100 Max HP or greater

Deltamon can be Digivolved from Monodramon, Dracomon, or Goblimon. These creatures can respectively be obtained from Dorimon, Koromon, and Tsunomon.

How to get Tyrannomon

Here are the requirements for getting Tyrannomon:

Agent Rank 3 or higher

840 ATK or greater

Tyrannomon can be Digivolved from Dracomon or Guilmon. These, in turn, can be obtained from Koromon.

MetalGreymon stats explained in Digimon Story Time Stranger

This monster has this skill by default after Digivolving (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | YouTube: ShadowShak)

This is a Vaccine-type Ultimate Android Digimon and one of the most recognizable ones in the series' history.

Stats:

Base HP: 1881

1881 Base SP: 778

778 ATK: 1398

1398 DEF: 1004

1004 INT: 500

500 SPI: 625

625 SPD: 728

Attribute Resistance:

Weak to: Data

Data Effective Against: Virus

Elemental Resistance:

Weak to: Ice, Electric

Ice, Electric Resists: Fire, Earth, Steel

MetalGreymon comes with the powerful Signature Skill Giga Destroyer that launches a couple of devastating rockets at the target. Overall, it is a powerful addition to the roster that gets even stronger with its own Digivolution line.

