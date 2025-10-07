How to get MetalGreymon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

By Siddharth Patil
Published Oct 07, 2025 12:45 GMT
MetalGreymon in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Obtaining MetalGreymon is a simple process in the latest Digimon JRPG (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | YouTube: ShadowShak)

Digimon Story Time Stranger is home to many iconic Digimon, including MetalGreymon. In fact, this monster is the first boss encountered in the prologue area of the game, but fans need not worry as it can be obtained for use in battles as well. As with several creatures in the franchise, MetalGreymon can be obtained from a handful of different sources.

This guide will explain all there is to know about getting and taming MetalGreymon in Digimon Story Time Stranger. Here are the details.

Read More: All Digi-Eggs in Digimon Story Time Stranger and how to get them

Digimon Story Time Stranger: MetalGreymon Digivolution explained

Greymon is the easiest and most popular path to MetalGreymon (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Greymon is the easiest and most popular path to MetalGreymon (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Simply put, MetalGreymon can be obtained by Digivolving any of several different Digimon, the most popular of which is Greymon. The other two picks are Deltamon and Tyrannomon. Regardless of which Digimon is picked to Digivolve into MetalGreymon, the following requirements must be met for that critter:

  • Agent Rank 5 or higher
  • 1480 Max HP or greater
  • 1300 ATK or greater

Also Read: How to get Angemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

How to get Greymon

Here are the requirements for getting Greymon:

  • Agent Rank 3 or higher
  • 1120 Max HP or greater

Greymon can evolve from the rookie Digimon Agumon, Ryudamon, or Huckmon, which in turn evolve from In-Training II-class Koromon, Tsunomon, and Nyaromon, respectively.

How to get Deltamon

Here are the requirements for getting Deltamon:

  • Agent Rank 3 or higher
  • 1100 Max HP or greater

Deltamon can be Digivolved from Monodramon, Dracomon, or Goblimon. These creatures can respectively be obtained from Dorimon, Koromon, and Tsunomon.

How to get Tyrannomon

Here are the requirements for getting Tyrannomon:

  • Agent Rank 3 or higher
  • 840 ATK or greater

Tyrannomon can be Digivolved from Dracomon or Guilmon. These, in turn, can be obtained from Koromon.

MetalGreymon stats explained in Digimon Story Time Stranger

This monster has this skill by default after Digivolving (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | YouTube: ShadowShak)
This monster has this skill by default after Digivolving (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | YouTube: ShadowShak)

This is a Vaccine-type Ultimate Android Digimon and one of the most recognizable ones in the series' history.

Stats:

  • Base HP: 1881
  • Base SP: 778
  • ATK: 1398
  • DEF: 1004
  • INT: 500
  • SPI: 625
  • SPD: 728

Attribute Resistance:

  • Weak to: Data
  • Effective Against: Virus

Elemental Resistance:

  • Weak to: Ice, Electric
  • Resists: Fire, Earth, Steel

MetalGreymon comes with the powerful Signature Skill Giga Destroyer that launches a couple of devastating rockets at the target. Overall, it is a powerful addition to the roster that gets even stronger with its own Digivolution line.

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
