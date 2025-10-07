How to get MetalGreymon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger is home to many iconic Digimon, including MetalGreymon. In fact, this monster is the first boss encountered in the prologue area of the game, but fans need not worry as it can be obtained for use in battles as well. As with several creatures in the franchise, MetalGreymon can be obtained from a handful of different sources.
This guide will explain all there is to know about getting and taming MetalGreymon in Digimon Story Time Stranger. Here are the details.
Digimon Story Time Stranger: MetalGreymon Digivolution explained
Simply put, MetalGreymon can be obtained by Digivolving any of several different Digimon, the most popular of which is Greymon. The other two picks are Deltamon and Tyrannomon. Regardless of which Digimon is picked to Digivolve into MetalGreymon, the following requirements must be met for that critter:
- Agent Rank 5 or higher
- 1480 Max HP or greater
- 1300 ATK or greater
How to get Greymon
Here are the requirements for getting Greymon:
- Agent Rank 3 or higher
- 1120 Max HP or greater
Greymon can evolve from the rookie Digimon Agumon, Ryudamon, or Huckmon, which in turn evolve from In-Training II-class Koromon, Tsunomon, and Nyaromon, respectively.
How to get Deltamon
Here are the requirements for getting Deltamon:
- Agent Rank 3 or higher
- 1100 Max HP or greater
Deltamon can be Digivolved from Monodramon, Dracomon, or Goblimon. These creatures can respectively be obtained from Dorimon, Koromon, and Tsunomon.
How to get Tyrannomon
Here are the requirements for getting Tyrannomon:
- Agent Rank 3 or higher
- 840 ATK or greater
Tyrannomon can be Digivolved from Dracomon or Guilmon. These, in turn, can be obtained from Koromon.
MetalGreymon stats explained in Digimon Story Time Stranger
This is a Vaccine-type Ultimate Android Digimon and one of the most recognizable ones in the series' history.
Stats:
- Base HP: 1881
- Base SP: 778
- ATK: 1398
- DEF: 1004
- INT: 500
- SPI: 625
- SPD: 728
Attribute Resistance:
- Weak to: Data
- Effective Against: Virus
Elemental Resistance:
- Weak to: Ice, Electric
- Resists: Fire, Earth, Steel
MetalGreymon comes with the powerful Signature Skill Giga Destroyer that launches a couple of devastating rockets at the target. Overall, it is a powerful addition to the roster that gets even stronger with its own Digivolution line.
