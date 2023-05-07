Digital rendering of Keanu Reeves causes Modern Warfare 2 players to demand John Wick Operator skin

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has introduced various character cosmetics and bundles since its inception. Periodically, the player base also voices its own demands of the skins or type of bundles they want to see arriving in the game. The most recent render of Keanu Reeve equipped with combat gear in an MW2-like background has excited the community.

The Modern Warfare 2 player base reacted positively to this render of the John Wick character and expects to see such a collaboration in the future. However, this is only a concept posted on Reddit for the community.

Let us take a closer look at the John Wick Modern Warfare 2 render that has grabbed the player base's attention.

John Wick concept render image surfaces on Reddit as Modern Warfare 2 character

Activision can secure large capital through microtransactions on cosmetics, bundles, and battle passes. The publisher has already featured a few real-life references with three football star cameos in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The existence of such bundles paves the path for future collaborations, which can bring in more Operators with different characters.

John Wick is a popular fictional character in the action-movie category due to his innate ability to fight out of dangerous situations. There has been excitement within the player base about such an idea, although there is concern about the price tag that will accompany it in the in-game store.

John Wick Operator

A Reddit user, “RatchetX_x,” uploaded a post with an image attached that showcased the character John Wick standing with a full combat suit and vest. The character can also be seen with a device strapped near his elbow. The render is detailed, showing battle scars and fresh cuts on the character’s face.

One of the greatest details of the John Wick render for Modern Warfare 2 is the weapons that he is holding. The gun's stock has two words engraved on it - Baba Yaga. This further references the movie series where the character is defined as one of the most dangerous, skilled, and focused combatants.

The community seems to have different views on the appearance of such a bundle in the future, as it may be steeply-priced. However, Activision may launch similar cosmetics sets in the future with a lower price tag to appeal to the player base. But considering that the store has already featured a 3000 Call of Duty Points bundle, the chances are slim.

The actor, Keanu Reeves, himself is reportedly reserved about the firms, organizations, and industries he collaborates with and restricts thoughtless use of his identity. This can also be a major obstacle if the publisher wishes to develop a John Wick cosmetics bundle in the future. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

