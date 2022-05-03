Disguised Toast Leaves the community in awe after surprising children with plushies at a store

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast recently took over the internet after surprising children with the cutest plushies in his recent OTV video.

Despite being at the top of the charts, Toast is one of the most humble and sweetest personalities on the internet. What sets Toast apart is that he is highly responsive and often engages with his fans for hours together.

He can often be seen just having a good time with his chat viewers or even surprising them whenever he gets a chance. And that's precisely what Toast did this time as well, after overhearing two kids at a store. Here's what happened.

Disguised Toast surprised two kids with brand new toys

In a recent Twitter post, a fan of Disguised Toast that goes by the username "Yuni" posted a small clip from Toast's OTV video. In the video, the streamer can be seen gifting two kids some plushies after overhearing them in the store.

Toast @DisguisedToast yuni 🌱🧼 @cb_yuno



my heart 🥺🥹 wait in the new otv video, toast overhead two kids wanting a plushie but they were too pricey so he bought two for themmy heart 🥺🥹 wait in the new otv video, toast overhead two kids wanting a plushie but they were too pricey so he bought two for them my heart 🥺🥹💙 https://t.co/XvxT1IkVxa i was very lucky to be put in a position to do something nice twitter.com/cb_yuno/status… i was very lucky to be put in a position to do something nice twitter.com/cb_yuno/status…

To put it simply, while vlogging in a store, Disguised Toast overheard two kids who wanted a plushie, but unfortunately, the toys were too pricey. After hearing this, Toast very kindly brought the same toys for the two kids. The streamer noted:

"The little girl said, I wanted one of these, but it's too pricey. Which one is she holding? She's holding a dog one. I don't wanna seem creepy."

He further talked about how it was a bit awkward for him to just buy the plushies.

"My awkwardness is beating my need to be a nice person right now."

However, something worth noting here is that before going straight to the girls first, Toast went to their mother and gave her the gifts first, just so that the kids wouldn't feel scared or weird. After finally getting the green flag from the mother herself, Toast very sweetly gifted those plushies to the kids.

When Toast gifted those toys to the kids, they thanked him for the generous gift and the kind gesture. The two kids were definitely more than happy with their gift. It goes without saying, but it's one of the most wholesome clips on the internet today.

Disguised Toast retweeted the same with a caption that notes:

"I was very lucky to be put in a position to do something nice"

Notably, the tweet itself has gone viral, amassing over 20.2k likes and 1,331 retweets.

Fans react to Toast's generous gesture

As expected, Disguised Toast left the community in awe after surprising the two kids with their favorite plushies. The majority of the fans can be seen just appreciating Toast for his kind gesture.

BGM @bryan_mrls97 @Sydeon @DisguisedToast I was told if you do nice and positive things for the love you want back amazing thing will happen to you so toast has some big things coming his way @Sydeon @DisguisedToast I was told if you do nice and positive things for the love you want back amazing thing will happen to you so toast has some big things coming his way

koji @KojisRevenge @DisguisedToast Toast this was astronomically cute and thoughtful of you @DisguisedToast Toast this was astronomically cute and thoughtful of you

سالي @melsallitude @DisguisedToast Can you stop getting more and more attractive ;-; @DisguisedToast Can you stop getting more and more attractive ;-; https://t.co/Leu76AGbZv

Dhairiya Sundar @DhairiyaSundar1 @DisguisedToast In a time where it's believed that attractiveness is only measured by what you wear and how you look, you prove time and again that character, and your ability to by empathetic is the biggest add on to attractiveness in a person. Thanks for this. Restoring faith in humanity & all @DisguisedToast In a time where it's believed that attractiveness is only measured by what you wear and how you look, you prove time and again that character, and your ability to by empathetic is the biggest add on to attractiveness in a person. Thanks for this. Restoring faith in humanity & all

🍒★ Sassy Soda ★🍒 @Sassy_Soda

I always want to do things like this for others, but i've been broke my entire life *sigh* one day i'll become a millionaire and buy random things for random people just because i want to see more of the world smile!

Mr. Toast, you are a genuinely great human @DisguisedToast This is everything!I always want to do things like this for others, but i've been broke my entire life *sigh* one day i'll become a millionaire and buy random things for random people just because i want to see more of the world smile!Mr. Toast, you are a genuinely great human @DisguisedToast This is everything!I always want to do things like this for others, but i've been broke my entire life *sigh* one day i'll become a millionaire and buy random things for random people just because i want to see more of the world smile!Mr. Toast, you are a genuinely great human

ApexDawn @ApexDawn_ @DisguisedToast Go from Sykunno's emotional switch over to Youtube and right below it is this, can we stop trying to make me shed tears today! @DisguisedToast Go from Sykunno's emotional switch over to Youtube and right below it is this, can we stop trying to make me shed tears today! https://t.co/atEKfB013p

Eronidas @TheEronidas @DisguisedToast We all know that Toast is one of the nicest guys ever. He just likes to play the evil guy. Sometimes it feels like he is a boy who does not know how to show affection and that is why he is being "bad" to the ones he likes the most. @DisguisedToast We all know that Toast is one of the nicest guys ever. He just likes to play the evil guy. Sometimes it feels like he is a boy who does not know how to show affection and that is why he is being "bad" to the ones he likes the most.

Jeremy, aka Disguised Toast, has been among the most popular and beloved streamers on every platform, having streamed on multiple different ones in his streaming career.

From YouTube to Facebook gaming to now Twitch, Toast has truly made his mark in the streaming world, despite having to rebuild his entire follower count and fan base with each move between different platforms.

Thankfully, it now seems like the two kids are more than happy and the streamer has earned a new level of admiration, respect and love from his fans.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan