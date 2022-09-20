Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to reunite Prince Eric and Ariel

Disney Dreamlight Valley has recently become one of the most popular games, featuring various famous Disney characters. The life-simulation game allows players to settle down in a village alongside their favorite Disney personalities, like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

While many Disney characters are readily available in the hub world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are others that you’ll have to track down yourself and get them back in the village. One such character is Prince Eric, the guy Ariel, the mermaid, fell in love with and for whom she was even willing to give up her voice.

Don’t worry, though, as their story in Disney Dreamlight Valley is much less misogynistic and requires you to rescue Eric this time. In this guide, I’ll take you through the steps to unlock Eric as a character in Disney Dreamlight Valley, return him to peak condition and reunite him with Ariel.

Prince Eric in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Eric is not available in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and you’d be forgiven for thinking for a while that he doesn’t exist. This is because getting to him takes some time, and there are a few requirements that need to be met before you have the option of returning him to the valley.

For one, you’ll need to have met and befriended Ursula, the Sea Witch. You’ll encounter her in the Dazzle Beach biome on a story mission, and you can progress her friendship after freeing her. Reach level 10, and you’ll have half the requirements ready to unlock Prince Eric.

The other thing you’ll need to do is unlock Ariel. To do this, you’ll need to have completed The Mysterious Wreck quest, found on the beach. You can follow this guide to reach Ariel and bring her back to the valley. Befriend her and reach level 10 friendship, and you’re all set.

Retrieving Eric from Ursula

Talk to Ursula after reaching level 10 friendship, and you’ll have started the A Deal with Ursula quest. Here, she’ll return Eric to you, although he’s not in the best of states and has been transformed into a different form known as Poor Unfortunate Eric.

Ursula the Sea Witch (Image via Gameloft)

Take him to Ariel, and she’ll ask for your help changing him back to his true self. This will start the quest Poor Unfortunate Prince, allowing you to restore Eric to his usual self and unlock him as an NPC in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Poor Unfortunate Prince walkthrough

Follow the next couple of steps to complete the Poor Unfortunate Prince quest.

Step 1: As with any magic-related problem, you’ll need to talk to Merlin. Talking to Merlin will reveal that you’ll need something important, which you may find inside his house. So head outside, place his house using your inventory, and renovate it by paying 10k Star Coins.

Step 2: Head inside the house, and you’ll find a flute on the table. Grab it and head back to Ariel.

Step 3: Give Ariel the flute. As per Merlin’s instructions, Ariel is required to picture Eric in her head, call his name three times and kiss him. Complete this step, and Eric will be brought back to the valley in his true form. The quest isn’t over, though.

Eric arrives in Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Step 4: Eric, it seems, is quite hungry. Being cursed for a while will do that to you. As such, he’ll ask you to cook some meals for him, although at least he hands you their recipes, so it's just a matter of locating the ingredients. The meals are:

Gazpacho

1 cucumber

1 onion

1 tomato

1 any spice

Vegetarian Stew

1 potato

1 carrot

1 onion

Berry Salad

1 raspberry

1 blueberry

1 gooseberry

Step 5: Give Eric these meals, and he will be satisfied. He’ll head to meet Ariel now, so follow him and talk to him after his conversation with her. This will complete the quest, and you can now befriend Eric, as he will become a permanent resident of the village.

