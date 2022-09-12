Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete The Treasure Hunt quest from Scrooge McDuck

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life simulation video game that allows players to live alongside their favorite Disney characters. Some of the most famous old-school mascots such as Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck are present in the game, alongside more recent figures like Moana, Elsa, and Wall-E.

Fairly early on in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will get to meet Donald Duck's uncle Scrooge McDuck, who will rope them into his capitalist questline. Helping Scrooge is a vital quest in the initial portion of the game, and players will want to progress their friendship with him to get as much free stuff as possible.

An important quest associated with Scrooge is called The Treasure Hunt, which players will receive later on in the game. This guide for Disney Dreamlight Valley will walk players through this quest to make it easier and find some hard-to-locate markers.

The Treasure Hunt walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Friendship is a vital mechanic in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which sees players performing activities, giving gifts, spending time and helping various Disney characters with quests. Progressing through different friendship levels, ranging from 1 to 10, each character grants you various rewards and lets you get more bonus goodies from the NPCs.

After reaching friendship level 8 with Scrooge McDuck, players will receive The Treasure Hunt quest. At the start of this quest, Scrooge will give you a coin that will change into a memory, displaying three locations in the Dreamlight Valley. The billionaire duck is convinced that seeking these locations out will lead players to treasure.

The difficult part here is finding the locations on your own because, aside from the memory, there’s no other way to figure out where to go.

First location: Glade of Trust

The first place players must check out is the Glade of Trust location in Dinsey Dreamlight Valley, which can be found in the south-west corner of the map, next to the Beach. You will need 5,000 Dreamlight to unlock this area, so it’s better to hover up as much Dreamlight as you can if you haven’t already done this.

Inside the Glade of Trust, head to the northern area by the big pool. Near the south-eastern edge of the water body, players will spot a large tree and a glittering spot. They will have to dig here to receive the first map piece.

Second location: Merlin’s House

Head over to Merlin’s living quarters for the next step, which is located in the western-most area of the Peaceful Meadow. Once inside, head over to the desk before the bookshelves and you’ll spot a paper clue on the floor in front of it. Pick it up to receive the second map piece.

Third location: Dazzle Beach

The third and final location that players will have to visit is Dazzle Beach. This area requires 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock, although at this point, you’ll probably have unlocked the area already. If you enter the beach through the eastern entrance from Peaceful Meadow, the dig location will be right in front of you as soon as you step into the sandy area. Dig here to receive the final piece of the map.

Return to Scrooge McDuck with all the map pieces, and he’ll be surprised that the player could not find any treasure. Despite the disappointment, he will say that he’ll look into the map pieces and ask you to return later, thereby ending this quest.

