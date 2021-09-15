How to complete the GTA Online Treasure Hunt: All Treasure Hunt locations

One of the reasons why GTA Online is so incredibly popular is because the game is packed to the gills with all sorts of fun activities. From plotting robberies and playing arcade games to chilling in a park with a bunch of friends, players can do a number of exciting things in GTA Online.

If players feel like they have had too much of the typical Grand Theft Auto chaos, they can take a break and go looking for treasure.

After receiving an email from vanderlinde@eyefind.com, GTA Online players will be able to embark upon this incredibly exciting quest and get their hands on not only the much-sought-after treasure but a bonus item as well.

Full list of GTA Online Treasure Hunt Locations in 2021:

While the prospect of hunting treasure sounds exciting, it's not all beer and skittles. First of all, players need to know about all the places where the treasure normally tends to spawn. Plus, it's a playthrough quest, so if the player quits halfway, they will lose all progress and would have to start again.

The email from vanderlinde@eyefind.com will contain a black-and-white picture of an unmarked location. Out of 20 pictures, the game will automatically pick one for the player. The pertinent location will be marked on the map.

When the player is approaching the treasure in the search area, they will hear a chime, indicating that they are close to their target. After uncovering the initial clues, they will need to head to the 3 locations marked below. These marked spots contain further hints on the final location:

1) Corpse in Tongva Hills

Tongva Hills (Image via Rockstar)

2) A blood-stained Shovel in Sandy Shores

Sandy Shores (Image via Rockstar)

3) Empty Gun Case in Joad Lane, Grapeseed

Joad Lane, Grapeseed (Image via Rockstar)

The players are in for a tumultuous journey and must take their time unearthing these clues. Being a sleuth doesn't really adhere to GTA Online's usual script, but it reinvigorates the gameplay experience. Players must keep their eyes peeled and scour through these locations to progress further.

