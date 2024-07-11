A Disney Speedstorm racers tier list is crucial for the fans of this free-to-play kart racing game. This title has gathered a vast player base with the help of a roster filled with characters from the Disney and Pixar universes and an ever-changing meta. However, keeping track of the meta is hard for players, so finding the best racer for your team becomes harder.

This article categorizes the best units with a Disney Speedstorm racers tier list for February 2025.

Note: This tier list is based on the author's opinion.

Disney Speedstorm racers tier list for February 2025: All racers ranked

This Disney Speedstorm racers tier list for February 2025 ranks all the characters according to their recent performances. The units are categorized into five tiers: S, A, B, C, and D. The units in the S tier are the best in the current meta. However, with enough time invested, many characters from the lower tier can also help you win games.

S tier

The S-tier units are the best currently available in the game. While units like Elsa have performed consistently, other units like Buzz Lightyear can enhance the chances of winning. The current S-tier characters in the Disney Speedstorm racers tier list ranking are as follows:

Steamboat Pete (Mickey and Friends)

Elsa (Frozen)

Bo Peep (Toy Story)

Genie (Aladdin)

Jumba (Lilo & Stitch)

Anna (Frozen)

Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story)

Ralph (Wreck-In Ralph)

Beast (Beauty and the Beast)

Ariel (The Little Mermaid)

Hans (Frozen)

A tier

These units' performance isn't as good as the S-tier racers but can take on any other unit in the game and help you win races. Units like Gaston are in this tier and can take out any competitor with his unique "Trophy Hunting" skill. Here is the complete ranking of the A-tier characters in the Disney Speedstorm racers tier list.

Woody (Toy Story)

King Triton (The Little Mermaid)

Steamboat Mickey (Mickey and Friends)

Sadness (Inside Out)

Ursula (The Little Mermaid)

Gaston (Beauty and the Beast)

Anger (Inside Out)

Celia Mae (Monsters, INC.)

Baloo (The Jungle Book)

Hercules (Hercules)

Kristoff (Frozen)

Shang (Mulan)

Aladdin (Aladdin)

Sully (Monsters, INC.)

Jasmine (Aladdin)

Captain Gantu (Lilo & Stitch)

Sergeant Calhoun (Wreck-In Ralph)

Anxiety (Inside Out)

B tier

Elizabeth Swann is among the best characters in the current meta (Image via Gameloft)

The B-tier units in the Disney Speedstorm tier list for February 2025 have some of the most widespread names from the Disney universe. While these units are currently not performing per their expectations or have been nerfed recently, they can become deciding factors with enough time.

Fix-it Felix (Wreck-In Ralph)

Angel (Lilo & Stitch)

Elizabeth Swann (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Hades (Hercules)

Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Mowgli (The Jungle Book)

Stitch (Lilo & Stitch)

Olaf (Frozen)

Tia Dalma (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Randall (Monsters, INC.)

Jafar (Aladdin)

Goofy (Mickey and Friends)

Vanelope (Wreck-In Ralph)

Joy (Inside Out)

Jessie (Toy Story)

Figment (Walt Disney World)

Davie Jones (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Belle (Beauty and the Beast)

Prince Eric (The Little Mermaid)

C tier

Mike Waziwoski got demoted in the latest patch (Image via Gameloft)

Creating a tier list for any game is hard as some characters may have fallen out of the meta but still perform incredibly well at the hands of a seasoned player. However, some characters on the Disney Speedstorm tier list in February 2025 have drawbacks that are too hard to ignore. Even beginners often avoid these characters. The current C-tier units in the game are as follows:

Lilo (Lilo & Stitch)

Oswald (Oswald the Lucky Rabbit)

Mike Wazowski (Monsters, INC.)

Fear (Inside Out)

Meg (Hercules)

Mickey Mouse (Mickey and Friends)

Disgust (Inside Out)

Kermit the Frog (The Muppets)

Wall-E (Wall-E)

Hector Barbosa (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Ennui (Inside Out)

D tier

Even though the best characters often fail to perform at the hands of a beginner, and the current worst units might perform for someone experienced in using the unit, these units are among the worst that no one should use, at least not in the current meta. The D-tier unit of this Disney Speedstorm racers tier list are:

King Candy (Wreck-In Ralph)

Ortensia (Oswald the Lucky Rabbit)

Eve (Wall-E)

Minnie Mouse (Mickey and Friends)

Daisy Duck (Mickey and Friends)

Donald Duck (Mickey and Friends)

Mulan (Mulan)

While there are some other units currently available in the game, it is tough to rank them in different tiers as they are relatively new. We will update this Disney Speedstorm racers tier list once more information regarding their skill and use rolls out.

