Does Killing Floor 3 have a campaign?

Killing Floor 3 was released on July 24, 2025, and many wonder if the game includes a campaign. The answer is yes, the game does feature a campaign, but it’s fairly straightforward and lacks depth. It’s not a standalone mode but integrated into the game as a series of simple missions with basic objectives and minimal complexity.

There are eight maps available, all of which unlock after completing the tutorial. You can select any map and try to survive five waves of Zeds, the game’s bioengineered enemies.

Read on to learn more about Killing Floor 3's campaign.

Killing Floor 3’s campaign explained

As mentioned, Killing Floor 3 does include a campaign, though it's not a standalone mode. After completing the tutorial, you can jump straight into the campaign missions, which begin with a few straightforward objectives, such as collecting three samples, and end with surviving five waves of Zeds, followed by a boss fight.

After completing the first mission, you can either continue progressing through the campaign or freely select any map for standard survival gameplay.

The exclamation mark guides you to your mission objective (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Tripwire Interactive)

If you continue the campaign, it’s easy to follow. The next mission objective appears on the right side of your screen, guiding you step-by-step. For example, after completing the first mission by collecting samples from corpses and clearing the waves, you return to your stronghold. Your next task is to analyze those samples, which requires traveling to the R&D Lab map. To do this, head to the control panel located at the center of your stronghold. From the map selection menu, choose the R&D Lab to proceed with the mission.

Maps tied to campaign progression are marked with an exclamation mark, so you don’t have to search manually; just select the marked map to continue.

While inside the mission map, the right side of the screen will display clear instructions. Additionally, in-game markers (exclamation points) will guide you toward your objective, making it easy to track and complete tasks.

However, to return to your stronghold after finishing the mission objectives, you must survive all five waves of Zeds and defeat the final boss.

That’s everything you need to know about the campaign. For a basic gameplay experience, choose any difficulty while playing the campaign missions. Each map allows you to manually select the difficulty level: Normal, Hard, Suicidal, or Hell on Earth.

For instance, the initial mission, where you collect samples, takes place in the Army Depot map. Before starting, you can choose your preferred difficulty. Once the mission is completed and you’ve cleared all the waves and the boss, you’ll return to your stronghold.

As you continue progressing through the campaign, select the next map, and again, you’ll have the option to set the difficulty before launching the mission.

