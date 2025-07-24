Killing Floor 3 low FPS issue: Possible fixes, how to increase

Killing Floor 3 was officially released on July 24, 2025, at 6 am PT / 9 am EDT, and some players have reported performance issues, particularly low FPS on PC. The developers have acknowledged these issues and shared a few workarounds to help the community enjoy a smoother experience.Set in the year 2091, Killing Floor 3 follows the rebel group Nightfall as they rise against the megacorp Horzine, which has unleashed bio-engineered enemies known as Zeds. As part of Nightfall, players become humanity's last line of defense.The game is available on all major platforms — PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) — and features full cross-platform support for up to six players. Notably, the FPS issues currently seem to affect only PC players.This article lists some potential fixes that may help stabilize your FPS, eliminate stuttering and frame drops, and possibly improve overall performance in Killing Floor 3.Potential fixes to resolve the low FPS issue in Killing Floor 3Low FPS or general performance issues in Killing Floor 3 may arise from several factors, including large party sizes, graphical customization, cache problems, and more. Below are some of the workarounds you can try:1) Lower the party sizeIf you're playing in a large party and experiencing FPS drops or stuttering, the issue might be tied to the number of players in the match. Try reducing your party size and check if the performance improves.2) Use graphical presets instead of custom settingsKilling Floor 3 pre-caches shaders based on selected graphical presets (Low, Medium, High, or Ultra). If you manually tweak individual settings, the game may generate new shaders, which can cause stuttering. It’s recommended to stick with the default presets for smoother performance.Also read: How much GB is KF3? Download size explored3) Lower your graphics settingsThe game’s optimization currently needs refinement, so using lower graphics settings can help increase FPS and provide a more stable experience.4) Adjust your GPU shader cache settingsSome players have reported extremely low FPS on startup due to their GPU’s shader cache configuration. For NVIDIA users:Open NVIDIA Control Panel.Go to Manage 3D Settings under the 3D Settings tab.Locate Shader Cache Size.If it's set to Low, change it to Driver Default.This change may help the game utilize shaders more efficiently.5) Close background applicationsKilling Floor 3 is heavily CPU-dependent. If you’re facing performance issues, ensure no unnecessary background applications are running.Also:Turn off NVIDIA Reflex, as it may negatively impact performance otherwise.Add the game to your antivirus/firewall’s allow list, as security software can sometimes interfere with performance.Also read: Is KF3 on Xbox Game Pass?6) Change the frame cap settingBy default, the game has a frame cap of 60 FPS. To change it:Go to Settings and under the Video tab.Find Frame Rate Cap.Change it to Unlimited or set it according to your monitor’s refresh rate.7) Disable Lumen Lighting and ReflectionsLumen-based lighting and reflections can heavily impact performance. Disabling these options from the game's graphics settings can result in a noticeable FPS boost.8) Revert to factory default hardware settingsIf you’ve overclocked your CPU or GPU (via tools like MSI Afterburner), this could lead to instability or FPS drops. Try reverting your hardware to factory default settings to see if it resolves the issue.Also read: Do you need to play Killing Floor 2 before KF3?These are all the known workarounds you can try to address Killing Floor 3’s current low FPS and performance issues.The developers have acknowledged these problems and confirmed that performance improvements are planned for the first content drop in the Rearmament update, which should further optimize the gameplay experience post-launch.