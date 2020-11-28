Hardcore mode in Black Ops Cold War can be both easier and harder than the normal multiplayer modes.

Hardcore mode is not a game mode of its own. It is a separate style that forces players to rethink how Black Ops Cold War is played.

The Hardcore playlist consists of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search & Destroy, Kill Confirmed, and Free-for-All. Nuketown 24/7 is also available in Hardcore and may be the best bet to earn kills.

It gives players a limited HUD, no health regeneration, and turns on friendly fire. In regards to unlocking weapon camos, certain Hardcore modes can be a gold mine for farming kills.

Does playing Hardcore make camo challenges easier in Black Ops Cold War?

Image via Activision

As a general playlist, Hardcore mode might not be an attractive option for those trying to grind Black Ops Cold War weapon camo challenges. Thankfully, the game allows players to deselect certain modes in order to only queue into the chosen game types.

Modes like Search & Destroy or Free-for-All are a bit trickier with the Hardcore setting. SnD does not allow for a lot of kills overall. While FFA can be full of kill opportunities, having no team with a ton of enemies is not ideal either.

The other game modes are much better at racking up kills. There are multiple pros and cons for using Hardcore to complete the camo challenges in Black Ops Cold War.

Pros of Hardcore Mode

The reduced health and lack of health regeneration is the biggest pro of Hardcore mode in Black Ops Cold War. This is especially true for those looking to complete the weapon camo challenges.

This means kills can be secured in less shots and less time. Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Team Deathmatch are the modes that are best to grind kills in Hardcore.

This is why I play Hardcore on Cold War 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qqcEnm5dRi — Chase 🌴 (@relaxedchase) November 25, 2020

Having a Spy Plane is almost overpowered in Hardcore as well. It shows enemy positions when usually there is no mini map.

The ability to remain hidden and deal massive damage when a weapon normally wouldn't, is perfect for those pesky weapon camo challenges in Black Ops Cold War.

Cons of Hardcore Mode

The cons of Hardcore mode are essentially the reverse of the pros. A player having a bad day when it comes to making decisions or hitting shots will be eaten alive in Hardcore.

The player will be easily defeated if they have not adapted to the Hardcore play style in Black Ops Cold War. Getting put down before even realizing where an enemy is can be a common theme in Hardcore games.

Moreover, friendly fire is enabled. This means that a player could just simply run into the shots of another teammate, or throw a wild grenade that takes out a friendly squad member.

These unfortunate circumstances could put a damper on the experience. It can also impede getting kills. Imagine every enemy rounding a corner, the player is ready to pick them off. Then a randomly placed grenade ends all chances of that.

Overall

Image via Activision

Camo challenges take time. That's just a fact. Some ask for headshots. Others ask for kills while opponents are affected by Scorestreaks.

Is it easier to complete weapon camo challenges in Black Ops Cold War by playing Hardcore, though? The answer is a resounding "sometimes."

It depends on the player. Hardcore is not for everyone, but if a player can adapt, they can easily get the kills to grind the camo challenges.

Those who aren't capable of adjusting to Hardcore modes will probably find it easier and less frustrating to play the typical Black Ops Cold War multiplayer modes, and just let the challenges complete over time.