Does Redfall have crossplay and cross-platform capabilities?

Redfall, one of the year's most anticipated games, is right around the corner. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the first-person shooter. The title has the potential to appeal to all kinds of players since one can opt to approach it solo or delve into it with a group of friends. The community will be pleased to learn that it also has crossplay and cross-platform support.

Players can team up with their friends regardless of the platform they are playing on. This feature extends to all users on the Epic Games Store, Steam, Xbox Series X/S, and even the Microsoft Store. Furthermore, Xbox Game Pass users can also leverage the cross-platform feature. Redfall releases on Xbox Series X/S and PC only.

What to know about Redfall's crossplay and cross-platform support at launch

Redfall’s strength lies in its crossplay and cross-platform support at launch as well as its availability on the Xbox Game Pass. This makes it enticing for players to test the waters by delving into the game and playing it with their friends seamlessly without the platform restrictions.

The ability to play with friends on any platform was confirmed by the game's official Twitter account back in March 2023. The decision was met with high praise from fans.

One can also delve into the full Q&A via the link on their Twitter post to explore all the extensive features.

Redfall @playRedfall

🗣️ Question credit: QuietGamer90

Read full 🤝 Crossplay confirmed between Xbox + PC Game Pass + Steam + Epic Game Store.🗣️ Question credit: QuietGamer90Read full #AskArkane Q&A here: beth.games/3xCxDhy 🤝 Crossplay confirmed between Xbox + PC Game Pass + Steam + Epic Game Store.🗣️ Question credit: QuietGamer90📰 Read full #AskArkane Q&A here: beth.games/3xCxDhy https://t.co/9wl8uWhNni

While the presence of cross-platform capabilities is good news for multiplayer fans, players who prefer to play at their own pace are concerned about solo functionality. However, they can also rejoice and peruse this detailed article that outlines the workings of the game’s single-player campaign mode.

While one can play the game solo, the presence of distinct playable characters with quirky abilities warrants a playthrough with friends. While the title’s unavailability on PlayStation consoles is a setback for many fans, the crossplay feature prevents restricting the Xbox playerbase to a single platform.

More about the game

Redfall presents a vast open playground for players to explore with varied landscapes and locations like rustic shipyards, derelict factories, and many more. Players can recuperate in safe areas across town and resume vampire hunting with their favorite playable character.

One can choose from the following characters:

Jacob Boyer is better suited for players inclined to use long-range sniper tactics.

Devinder Crousley is a weapon specialist that lets players use unique weapons to slay vampires.

Remi De La Rosa a robotics expert accompanied by a bot named Bribon.

Layla Ellison is adept at leveraging her special powers that can enable players to use shields, push objects, and more.

Players can expect a number of variations in enemy encounters. Despite vampires being the primary foes, the title pits players against many foes with unique tactics. Those interested in learning more can check out this article highlighting all the monster types in the game.

Poll : 0 votes