Does Temtem have cross-play and cross-progression?

While Temtem initially launched in 2020, developed by Crema and published by Humble Bundle, it arrived later on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Now that this monster-catching MMO has reached all of the current generation consoles, players want to know if they can play it on other consoles without losing progression or if console players can play alongside PC gamers.

Temtem's world is bright, colorful, filled with monsters that players can tame and pit against other players in PVP battles. But do players receive access to cross-progression and cross-platform play?

Temtem players enjoy cross-progression and cross-play

Now that Temtem is available on all current-gen consoles, some players would doubtless be worried about starting over. Thankfully, that's not an issue when it comes to the game.

This game 100% has cross-progression for PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and the Xbox Series X|S platforms. This is thanks to the game employing a name ID system so players can pick up exactly where they left off.

Now, if a player decides they want to take things on the go on their Nintendo Switch, they can continue hunting down the most potent Temtems, as well as take part in PVP battles against other trainers around the world.

Can players play with anyone, regardless of platform? This was a significant worry for PlayStation 5 owners as the platform is not well-known for its cross-platform support. Thankfully, this is not an issue. Full crossplay is available, so no matter where someone plays, they can always hang out with their friends, irrespective of console or PC usage.

It's easy to play with other trainers online! (Image via Crema)

Whether players want to battle, trade, or go on cooperative adventures, they can do that no matter their console. How is it done, though?

Pause the game

Click the emblem with two people standing together

Select “Interact”

Click Tamer Search

Type in your friends' username

Two friends can come together and enjoy this beautiful world together. Whether they want to battle or work together, it’s quickly done in the world of Temtem.

Many challenging events await players in this MMO, so it will be advantageous to make friends online or have friends that already play. That way, they can group up and tackle these challenges as a team instead of going at it alone.

Cross-progression and cross-platform support prevent players from having to purchase extra copies of the game to play with their friends. If they decide to do that, however, players are secure knowing that they won’t be sacrificing any of their gameplay or progression to do that. Since the entire campaign can be played in co-op, there's no reason not to bring a friend along.

Temtem is already available on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and the Xbox Series X|S consoles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen