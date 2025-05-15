Doom The Dark Ages 'From Beyond' mission walkthrough (Chapter 13)

Doom The Dark Ages 'From Beyond' mission takes place after you have delivered the Yellow Key Card and reached the Hangar location. The protagonist must pilot the Serrat and head into battle against the demons to protect the Sentinel Command Station. This is a comparatively shorter chapter and will have fans soaring through the skies while taking out enemies spawning from Hell.

This article will highlight the complete Doom The Dark Ages 'From Beyond' mission walkthrough.

How to complete Doom The Dark Ages 'From Beyond' mission

Here are the objectives that you need to complete in Doom The Dark Ages 'From Beyond' mission:

Fight Off The Creature

Destroy the tentacle's weak spots

Close the Demonic Portals

1) Destroy enemy ships

As you are given control over the Serrat to fly up and out of the Hangar area, a large creature’s tentacles will become visible, grabbing the tower structures of the Sentinel Command Station. Fly up and identify the weak spots of the tentacles and shoot them down to free the station from the demonic grip.

Enemy gunship over the command station (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Also read: Is Doom The Dark Ages a standalone title?

The first quest markers will help you shoot down some aerial units that have weapons mounted on top. These can output heavy damage, so make sure to dodge incoming fire at every step. Follow the markers and take down all the targets to complete the first phase of the mission. Throughout the battlefield, you can find healing loops in place that you can fly through to recover lost health.

2) Closing the first Demonic Portal

A Leader will spawn on the next marker, and you will need to fight off hordes of monsters to secure the area. Defeating this crowd will destroy one of the Demonic Portals. There will be plenty of healing items in this region, as the monsters are quite strong. Isolating your fights against the lesser demons is better than jumping into the middle to fight off the entire swarm of enemies.

3) First weak spot of the tentacle

Once the Leader is defeated, you can break the Demonic Portal seal. The game will automatically shift you back to piloting the Serrat while chasing an enemy through the battlefield. Shoot the monster down while following it through a series of tunnels to reach an underground area.

Tentacle weak spot in the underground area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Read more: Doom The Dark Ages PC system requirements revealed

A turret-like part of the tentacles will be present here. You will need to destroy this while riding the Serrat. The turret is stationary but shoots out large attacks that must be dodged to avoid taking damage. Taking this down will count as the first weak spot being destroyed. A cutscene will appear showing one of the tentacles retreating from the command station.

4) Second weak spot of the tentacle

The next weak spot will be marked on your screen with a quest marker. A similar turret-like part of the tentacle will be out in the open and activate as soon as you go face-to-face against it. The attacks are the same as the underground weak spot and need to be dodged due to their lethal damage output.

Tentacle Weak Spots are easy to destroy but can deal lethal damage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Shoot it down with the weapon mounted on the Serrat. It will take a few dodges and bullet barrages, but eventually break, securing the destruction of the second weak spot.

5) Third weak spot of the tentacle

The next objective marker appears underground. Follow them and chase away any enemy aerial units to score some additional kills. You will find yourself in an underground area, similar to the first weak spot, with another tentacle turret.

Apply the same basic strategy to dodge and shoot the turret. Once destroyed, a cutscene will play showing all tentacles retreating into the massive demonic portal in the sky above the station.

6) Second Demonic Portal

The final part of the objectives is present on top of a massive Sentinel tower. You will need to defeat an aerial monster to land in this location. Similar to the first portal, a Leader will appear here with several monsters at their side. Fight them off systematically while collecting healing items to defeat the entire wave.

Make sure to check the edges of this area for bigger healing and armor packs. Although the demons drop lots of loot, they are most effective in maintaining your ammo stockpile. Heal drops are generally smaller and can make it difficult to survive against an entire horde.

Command Tower is broken off and taken through a Demonic Portal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Executing the Leader at the end will close the final demonic portal and force the enemy to retreat. However, the chapter takes a dark turn as one of the tentacles makes a sudden appearance and breaks off the main command tower, effectively taking away Commander Thira. This marks the end of the Doom The Dark Ages 'From Beyond' mission.

