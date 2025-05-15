If you've reached the Doom The Dark Ages 'The Kar Thul Marshes' mission, you're nearing the end of the campaign for Bethesda's newest shooter. In this mission, your primary goal is to locate Commander Thira. Time is of the utmost essence. Every segment of this stage will feature relentless combat. Gear up, and get ready to head into some action.

Ad

This article will provide you with a detailed walkthrough of the Doom The Dark Ages 'The Kar Thul Marshes' mission walkthrough "Chapter 16'.

A guide to complete Doom The Dark Ages 'The Kar Thul Marshes' mission

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you complete Chapter 16 of Doom the Dark Ages:

Find relic fragments

Obtaining the relic fragments (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

In the first segment of the mission, you have to locate two relic fragments. These fragments will be directly marked on your map and your in-game overlay. Follow the yellow marker to head to the location.

Ad

Trending

Both the relic locations will be around 200 meters away from your spawn location. When you reach them, you will be surrounded by a mob of extremely powerful demons. You have to take down the mini-boss guarding the area, and simultaneously clear out every single one of his soldiers to successfully finish the objective.

Once you do so, find the green crystal-ball-like structure hovering in the vicinity. It will be highlighted with a yellow marker. Interact with it to successfully obtain the relic fragments.

Ad

The Central Lift

Sentinel Shrine beside the Central Lift (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Once you acquire both the relic fragments, the door for the central lift will open up in the mission area. From your current location, it will be around 250-275 meters. Proceed to head to this location. The in-game map should provide you with the exact coordinates by highlighting them with a yellow marker.

Ad

In the vicinity of the Central Lift, you will also find a Sentinel Shrine. If you have any upgrades that you want to make, now is the right time.

Also read: When does Doom: the Dark Ages take place?

Assemble the Relic Key

Relic Key (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Once you head down the Central Lift, you will find yourself in a brand-new location. Entering the cavern, you will find a mechanical eye-like structure in the middle of the room. Head to this spot and proceed to interact with the structure to assemble the Relic Key.

Ad

Exfiltration portal

Combat before exfiltration (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Once you're done, dive into the water and follow along the route to locate the exfiltration portal. The Doom The Dark Ages 'The Kar Thul Marshes' mission is complete. Eliminate all enemies and head to the next location.

Ad

Check out: 7 things you should know before starting Doom: The Dark Ages

That's everything that you need to know about completing Chapter 16: The Kar Thul Marshes in Doom The Dark Ages. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.