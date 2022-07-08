Dr DisRespect outwits Escape from Tarkov player by taking advantage of proximity chat

Dr DisRespect recently displayed some incredible cunning during his Escape from Tarkov stream.

Taking advantage of the in-game mechanics, he fooled an opponent into thinking he had no audio, only to turn the tables on the other player and blast them as soon as they opened the door to the area Doc was in. The Two-Time showed he has what it takes to survive the intense shooter by outwitting his foe.

Dr DisRespect fools an Escape from Tarkov player easily

The Doc was hiding in a dilapidated building in Escape from Tarkov, lying in wait for someone he knew was on the way. Escape from Tarkov features the Proximity Chat, using which anyone around you in-game can hear whatever you say within a certain distance. This can be turned on and off, though. Voice over IP can be turned off, so players can talk to their streams, or on Discord, things like that.

Dr DisRespect used this to his advantage by leaving the Proximity Chat on and talking as if he were a teenager to the best of his ability. He greeted someone that wasn’t there, pretending to talk to another player or person.

"Oh s**t! It’s a graphics card! Bro, I got a graphics card, bro! No f**kin way, dude! Yeah, drop that on the ground!”

Perhaps knowing that another player was on the way, he stepped things up a bit, pretending to have issues with his audio. That would allow the opponent to just walk in the door and likely defeat whoever is in there safely.

“Yeah, you back? I know, bro. Dude, no, my headset doesn’t work, I have no game audio, bro.”

Almost as soon as the Two-Time said he had no audio, someone opened the door and was immediately dropped.

“Yeah, I do.”

The YouTuber would laugh proudly, proclaiming that, of course, he had game audio, standing over the defeated Tarkov player.

Twitter loved Dr DisRespect’s clever play in Tarkov

The YouTuber’s fans loved the clip. He displayed violence, speed, momentum, and intellect. Some of his fans came out to show their appreciation, showing off previous clips from the Two-Time’s streams.

Rob Lowder of the BlueWirePod’s Striking Gold show came out to mock the Tarkov player who didn’t realize it wasn’t just the Doc doing a falsetto.

Others would reminisce about other games, like when Dr DisRespect played H1Z1, saying that it was equivalent to Kanye West’s older work.

justin @ibanezplayer552 @tdurbz_33 @DrDisrespect @AirKills If enemy is close enough heat can hear you talk through an open mic like he’d be able to hear you if you were talking near me or whatever @tdurbz_33 @DrDisrespect @AirKills If enemy is close enough heat can hear you talk through an open mic like he’d be able to hear you if you were talking near me or whatever

Nonetheless, his fans loved it, proud to see their favorite YouTuber absolutely fooling this other player with such a simple ploy.

One Twitter user pointed out that this display was a perfect example of the teachings of ancient Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu. Sun Tzu’s The Art of War points out that all warfare is based on deception. The YouTuber did this by making the opponent think he couldn’t hear and thus, couldn’t fight efficiently.

Some would meme about it, referencing the “Call an Ambulance” meme, with a GIF of the streamer popping open his flip phone.

RealBlood24 @JummaneSmithJr @DrDisrespect Dont call him the 2x for nothing @DrDisrespect Dont call him the 2x for nothing 👑

Filip Tunanović @FTunanovic @DrDisrespect Why is he peaking the 2X? Oh baby baby baby, they never learn... @DrDisrespect Why is he peaking the 2X? Oh baby baby baby, they never learn...

Maybe Cris @Twopher96 @DrDisrespect Sometimes you gotta show em how back to back champion operates yayayayaya @DrDisrespect Sometimes you gotta show em how back to back champion operates yayayayaya

There’s a reason he’s the two-time back-to-back Blockbuster Video champ, after all. He was ready for this other player and lured them right into a trap with the greatest of ease.

It was an amazing moment for Dr DisRespect. The other Escape from Tarkov player had no idea they were being set up, and the streamer dropped them as soon as the door opened. It’s important not to be overconfident, and the Doc showed why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far