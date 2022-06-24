World of Tanks Blitz recruits Dr DisRespect for their 8th-anniversary celebration

World of Tanks Blitz is celebrating massively by recruiting Dr DisRespect to join their 8th-anniversary celebrations. Wargaming, the developers of the title, are marking eight years of the game with new modes, gifts, and perhaps the biggest of all, the Two-Time is also participating.

This came out of nowhere, and fans are loving the prospect of seeing Doc join World of Tanks Blitz in such a fantastic way. The reveal came as part of a minute-long teaser on Twitter, courtesy of Wargaming.

What are you waiting for?! Join Dr Disrespect in the Garage and get avatars, camos, a profile background, and more! "If you want to dominate the battlefield, you better look good doing it" – Dr DisrespectWhat are you waiting for?! Join Dr Disrespect in the Garage and get avatars, camos, a profile background, and more! "If you want to dominate the battlefield, you better look good doing it" – Dr Disrespect What are you waiting for?! Join Dr Disrespect in the Garage and get avatars, camos, a profile background, and more! 😎 https://t.co/Ltgpjq9iPy

“If you want to dominate the battlefield, you better look good doing it”

Dr DisRespect brings Violence, Speed, and Momentum to World of Tanks Blitz

“This is my Video Game Dimension. Dr Disrespect x @WoTBlitz”

In the trailer, the Doc entered a retro arcade and pulled a sheet off a World of Tanks Blitz cabinet. He dropped a few one-liners and tossed a token into the machine. After he wiped some dust off the cabinet, a retro version of World of Tanks Blitz showed up on the screen, looking very much like a game of the 80s.

“Let’s change it up. Been ready my whole life.”

With a laugh, Dr DisRespect would dominate the retro game and insert another token in. A different kind of tank game showed up - this one is more of a side scroller. There was no stopping the Doc, as the next game was a fighting game with a boxing glove shooting out of his tank.

“Watch this. Boom! First place, first place.”

The Two-Time would digitize into his in-game form, walking up to a tank that had the Doc’s red and black camo covering it. This is a camo that players will be able to unlock in-game. Players will be able to pick up avatars, camos, a profile background, and much more during the 8th anniversary of World of Tanks Blitz.

“Are you ready? Then come with me. You really ready, friend?”

By completing two special quests, players can unlock further rewards. There are resources to acquire, a special animated camo, an avatar, and much more. There’s also a bonus code hidden in the trailer that unlocks three days of premium for World of Tanks Blitz players.

Fans can’t wait to play as Dr DisRespect in WoT Blitz

Fans were quick to get on board and check out the trailer, with some highlighting the coins themselves. Members of the Champions Club loved the trailer and can’t wait to get in to play as the Doc.

Arctix @ArctixTV @DrDisrespect @WoTBlitz Those coins are actually pretty dope. This also brought fond memories of NFL Blitz. Loved the video! @DrDisrespect @WoTBlitz Those coins are actually pretty dope. This also brought fond memories of NFL Blitz. Loved the video!

zac @DrDiZZZrespect @WoTBlitz Smartest decision y’all have ever made teaming up with the best to ever do it! @WoTBlitz Smartest decision y’all have ever made teaming up with the best to ever do it!

One Twitter fan was glad to see sponsors coming to the Doc to show respect to the content creator. Some decided they just needed to get to the game and start playing since Dr DisRespect was in it.

Others were just happy for the Two-Time back-to-back Blockbuster Champion, though some on social media wondered if this was teasing a special event stream of World of Tanks Blitz.

The Champions Club was out in full force to celebrate this achievement from the Two-Time, proud of their favorite content creator taking part in the event.

Dr DisRespect’s cosmetics and rewards are available in-game until July 7, 2022, so fans have limited time to pick them up. If anything is clear, it’s that the fans of Doc are incredibly excited to see the YouTuber show up in a game again and celebrate a sponsorship. Time will tell if there is a special stream from the Doc soon.

