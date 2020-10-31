Dr Disrespect's new song could be a Twitch disstrack called 'Purple Snakes,' drops major hints during live stream

Dr Disrespect has had an eventful last few months. His ban from Twitch had forced his hand, and he ended up taking a brief break from streaming. However, upon his return, the Doc ended up breaking multiple viewership records.

While he maintains that he still does not know the reason for his Twitch ban, the internet star has still featured on the platform of late. When Dr Disrespect featured on Twitch with Nadeshot, Snoop Dogg, and Crimsix, there was speculation that the streamers might be banned for the same.

Dr Disrespect’s new song, ‘Purple Snakes,’ could be a Twitch disstrack, as he drops hints during LiveStream

Since then, the Doc has had a collaborative map and skin in Rogue Company, which has been touted to be another reason why Twitch may choose to ban individual streamers. While this could be too complicated to be accurate, Dr Disrespect’s ban on the video streaming platform has indeed affected his career in multiple ways.

Image Credits: DoteSports

Recently, while talking about the Twitch ban, he became emotional and appeared on the verge of tears. There might be little to no long-term implications on the Doc’s career due to this suspension, as he is far from becoming ‘irrelevant.’

In a recent stream, while talking about his new song, Dr Disrespect teased his viewers and asked them to guess what it would be called.

“You guys know what the name is of the next song, right? Anybody wanna take a guess?”

However, his viewers were unable to guess the same, and he helped them out by revealing it himself.

“Purple Snakes. That’s the name of the song.”

Advertisement

While explaining the meaning behind the lyrics, the California native said:

“Purple Snakes? You are probably thinking, what the hell is that? Well, It’s just, you know, mystical and fantasy-like. I thought it was a really cool name.”

While this hardly confirms that the song will be about Twitch, the Doc hasn’t entirely moved on from the Twitch ban and how his career has been affected.

Moreover, the 38-year-old does have a habit of teasing his viewers about new releases and collaborations. Hence, it will not be surprising to see a Twitch-themed disstrack being released by Dr Disrespect shortly.