Dragon's Dogma 2 completion time: How long does it take to beat the game?

Dragon's Dogma 2 completion time is something many players might be curious about. Being an action role-playing game, Dragon's Dogma 2 naturally takes up a significant amount of playtime. However, the game doesn't overstay its welcome, especially if you plan to beeline the main story, with a handful of side quests thrown into the mix.

Role-playing games, especially ones with an open-world setting, tend to run for longer hours. The same holds true for Dragon's Dogma and its newly-released sequel, albeit with a caveat. Here's everything you need to know about Dragon's Dogma 2 completion time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Dragon's Dogma 2 completion time explained

Most role-playing games, especially ones with a tacked-on open world, usually require you to engage with the side content before making any meaningful progress through the main storyline. The most egregious examples of such RPGs would be titles like the modern Assassin's Creed games. However, Dragon's Dogma 2 is different.

Dragon's Dogma 2 allows players to solely focus on the main story quests, disregarding optional content, instead of forcing players to complete all side quests to inflate the game's runtime. As such, if you want to focus on the main story quests, you can get through the entire game in less than 40 hours.

Here's a detailed look at Dragon's Dogma 2 completion time:

Main story quests (with a healthy amount of side quests): 60-70 hours

60-70 hours Main story quests only: 35-40 hours

35-40 hours All main story and side quests (100%): 100-120 hours

It's not necessarily a negative thing to have additional content in a video game that costs $70. or more. However, it should never be at the expense of making the main story feel unnecessarily long or tedious.

Dragon's Dogma 2 also encourages completing side quests, not only for XP but also for new, more powerful weapons, armor sets, and upgrade mats. That said, side content is optional and not required to complete the main story in the open world.

Even if you skip the side quests, you can still level up your Arisen and main pawn sufficiently to comfortably complete the main story questline in Dragon's Dogma 2. That's why it takes only 35-40 hours to complete the main story, whereas a completionist run would take over 100 hours.

