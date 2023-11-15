Drained Conch Cup in Genshin Impact: How to use, location, and more details

Genshin Impact has revealed the use of Drained Conch Cups with its latest 4.2 update. The new world quest, In the Wake of Narcissus, has rewarded players with the Sword of Narzissenkreuz. This new 4-star sword has unique properties and can use Drained Conch Cups as refinement materials. There are four of these spread across Fontaine.

You will automatically come across some of them during the Narzissenkreuz questline. Others, meanwhile, can be found from hidden exploration objectives. This guide will cover all the locations of these conches and how they can be used with the new 4-star sword in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to all four Drained Conch Cup locations, use, and more

Drained Conch Cup (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.2 has released all information about Drained Conch Cups and how they can be used. Many players might already have one to three conches in their inventory. After the release of Eriynnes Forest, you can have up to four Drained Conch Cups in your inventory. Let's look at how to find and use them.

Institute of Natural Philosophy: Secret room

Secret room in the Institute of Natural Philosophy (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Drained Conch Cup can be found inside a secret room in the Institute of Natural Philosophy. You may have already stumbled upon this place during the Aqueous Tidemarks world quest. If you have yet to visit this location in Genshin Impact, follow these instructions:

Teleport to northeast waypoint.

Head north and follow the route.

Move across the water body to find the secret room.

Interact with the device to open the door, revealing a precious chest, a Hydroculus, and a Rifthound Whelp. Defeat it to unlock the precious chest and collect the Drained Conch Cup.

Narzisskenkreuz Ordo: Precious chest

Inside the Narzissenkreuz Ordo base (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the Aqueous Tidemarks world quest, revisit this location. Read a book that will unlock a waypoint to help you quickly travel to Narzissenkreuz Ordo. Once inside the Narzissenkreuz base, you will find two treasure chests.

Open the precious chest to retrieve the second Drained Conch Cup.

North cave of Loch Urania

Inside Loch Urania's cave (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the third Drained Conch Cup from a precious chest located in a cave north of Loch Urania. Do note that you will have to complete the new world quest, The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes, which can be initiated in Marcotte station.

Once completed, visit the north cave to find this precious chest alongside Pashiv.

Bravais' Hidden Study

Bravai's Hidden Study location (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Drained Conch Cup can be found inside Bravai's Hidden Study. You will need to collect eight mysterious ores and forge the Arkhium Lumenite to access this room. Look for the precious chest that contains the last conch.

Go to Annapausis fountain to create Surging Sacred Chalices

Annapausis' fountain location (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all four Drained conch cups are obtained, teleport to Annapausis's west waypoint. From here, head west to the edge of this area to find a small fountain and interact with it. Players can submit the Drained Conch Cups here to transform them into Surging Sacred Chalices. These newly formed items can then be used as refinement materials for the Sword of Narzissenkreuz in Genshin Impact.