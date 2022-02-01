“I decided to just remove Manatreed from the SMP”: Dream explains why he removed Manatreed from Minecraft server

Clay "Dream" has officially announced his decision to remove Ollie "Manatreed" from the DreamSMP server in light of recent domestic violence allegations against the latter.
Through a TwitLonger post, Clay revealed that the situation was difficult for him to navigate as much of the information revealed by others was done through doxing him and his family. He said:
"Either way, due to how complicated this situation is to approach due to the circumstances, I decided to just remove Manatreed from the SMP"
Reportedly, Manatreed has also decided to quit content creation "due to his anxiety."
Dream reveals his own experience with domestic violence through TwitLonger
Breaking his silence on the ongoing situation involving Manatreed, Clay made known his decision to remove the newly-inducted roleplaying member from the DreamSMP server.
According to Clay, Manatreed will also not be continuing a career in content creation for now:
"He let me know that he will not be continuing content creation due to his anxiety and inability to healthily handle the stress. His words, not mine."
Through the TwitLonger post, Clay stated that he was unable to properly reply or address any of the statements made with regards to him and Manatreed for the following reason:
"99% of this accusation hinges on supposed doxed information."
The Minecraft streamer then revealed that he had been a victim of domestic violence multiple times in his life, and as such, was having trouble looking through all of the discussions about it on his Twitter timeline.
After making known the future of Manatreed in his server and in the field of content creation as a whole, Clay stated he would not be talking about the situation anymore.
The DreamSMP owner also made a pivotal statement regarding the Manatreed situation to close off the TwitLonger post:
"As for the young woman from the battery case that was being said was Mana, I was able to get into contact with her while I was attempting to make an informed decision, and she wants to be left alone and continue to move on with her life without having her past trauma regurgitated on the internet. I leave this with asking that you respect her wishes."
Apparently, Clay attempted to contact the domestic violence victim in case it was supposedly connected to Manatreed's "real identity" of Justin Tyler Alfonso (as was claimed by many). It is unclear if this indeed confirms Manatreed's involvement in the case, or whether it proves the opposite.
Fans react to Dream's statement on Manatreed
Manatreed's case has shaken many, and reactions regarding its closure are pouring in by the dozens.
While some seemed to sympathize with Clay's situation, others were not so quickly convinced by the explanation he provided.
The "proof" that these fans are referring to (about Manatreed's real name being Ollie) can be found in a thread by a Twitter burner account.
According to the thread, the name connected to Ollie's email account is Ollie Estrada. However, as many pointed out, users are able to create e-mail accounts with any name they choose. As such, many are doubting the "proof" that has been found.
The accusations against Manatreed started doing the rounds several days ago. Numerous Twitter threads posted information regarding his alleged connection to a domestic violence case, with Clay supposedly having housed him during that time.
So far, however, the connection between the perpetrator in the case and Manatreed's "real" identity has not been proven.