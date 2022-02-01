“I decided to just remove Manatreed from the SMP”: Dream explains why he removed Manatreed from Minecraft server

Clay "Dream" has officially announced his decision to remove Ollie "Manatreed" from the DreamSMP server in light of recent domestic violence allegations against the latter.

Through a TwitLonger post, Clay revealed that the situation was difficult for him to navigate as much of the information revealed by others was done through doxing him and his family. He said:

"Either way, due to how complicated this situation is to approach due to the circumstances, I decided to just remove Manatreed from the SMP"

Reportedly, Manatreed has also decided to quit content creation "due to his anxiety."

Dream reveals his own experience with domestic violence through TwitLonger

Breaking his silence on the ongoing situation involving Manatreed, Clay made known his decision to remove the newly-inducted roleplaying member from the DreamSMP server.

According to Clay, Manatreed will also not be continuing a career in content creation for now:

"He let me know that he will not be continuing content creation due to his anxiety and inability to healthily handle the stress. His words, not mine."

Through the TwitLonger post, Clay stated that he was unable to properly reply or address any of the statements made with regards to him and Manatreed for the following reason:

"99% of this accusation hinges on supposed doxed information."

The Minecraft streamer then revealed that he had been a victim of domestic violence multiple times in his life, and as such, was having trouble looking through all of the discussions about it on his Twitter timeline.

After making known the future of Manatreed in his server and in the field of content creation as a whole, Clay stated he would not be talking about the situation anymore.

The DreamSMP owner also made a pivotal statement regarding the Manatreed situation to close off the TwitLonger post:

"As for the young woman from the battery case that was being said was Mana, I was able to get into contact with her while I was attempting to make an informed decision, and she wants to be left alone and continue to move on with her life without having her past trauma regurgitated on the internet. I leave this with asking that you respect her wishes."

Apparently, Clay attempted to contact the domestic violence victim in case it was supposedly connected to Manatreed's "real identity" of Justin Tyler Alfonso (as was claimed by many). It is unclear if this indeed confirms Manatreed's involvement in the case, or whether it proves the opposite.

Fans react to Dream's statement on Manatreed

Manatreed's case has shaken many, and reactions regarding its closure are pouring in by the dozens.

Manatreed Updates. @manatreedupdtes . He deserves this world and more. You are a great person and you did the best from your side. Love you Hope Ollie stay strong. He deserves this world and more. You are a great person and you did the best from your side. Love you Hope Ollie stay strong 💖. He deserves this world and more. You are a great person and you did the best from your side. Love you 💖

salem @netheritearmour manatreed deactivated and is stopping content creation, and honestly, i don't blame him. ollie streamed once, and all of a sudden had a TON of pressure on him to address a situation. that's a lot of stress for someone, especially a brand new cc with anxiety. hope he's doing okay manatreed deactivated and is stopping content creation, and honestly, i don't blame him. ollie streamed once, and all of a sudden had a TON of pressure on him to address a situation. that's a lot of stress for someone, especially a brand new cc with anxiety. hope he's doing okay

oli @tntLVJY @dreamwastaken sad it had to come to this :( people are disgusting. i'm really sad to see mana go, he's so sweet and has a lot of potential. i'm really disappointed in the community for literally bullying him away after just 1 stream, even though he's obviously done nothing wrong @dreamwastaken sad it had to come to this :( people are disgusting. i'm really sad to see mana go, he's so sweet and has a lot of potential. i'm really disappointed in the community for literally bullying him away after just 1 stream, even though he's obviously done nothing wrong

clay @dreamgenic i feel so relieved because dream addressed all of this. manatreed should continue with his life however they want and dream was 100% amazing, right with his words and everything he said. people who make these accusations are disgusting. you're worth it and loved i feel so relieved because dream addressed all of this. manatreed should continue with his life however they want and dream was 100% amazing, right with his words and everything he said. people who make these accusations are disgusting. you're worth it and loved ❤️

🕸Astro🕷 @AstroBoy005 @dreamwastaken Jesus Christ. I’m sorry dream. This should’ve never happened. Not knowing that you were panicking made me get mad at you. But now I know why. I hope everything gets cleared up @dreamwastaken Jesus Christ. I’m sorry dream. This should’ve never happened. Not knowing that you were panicking made me get mad at you. But now I know why. I hope everything gets cleared up

While some seemed to sympathize with Clay's situation, others were not so quickly convinced by the explanation he provided.

lta @lta156 clay @claybuzztoo ok we get it manatreed isnt justin can people now please stop tweeting out his real name? ok we get it manatreed isnt justin can people now please stop tweeting out his real name? He IS Justin. There's no proof manatreed is Ollie. A Google account can have whatever name the person chooses, it's not a legal document. twitter.com/claybuzztoo/st… He IS Justin. There's no proof manatreed is Ollie. A Google account can have whatever name the person chooses, it's not a legal document. twitter.com/claybuzztoo/st…

🦕 @QUACKITYCHUU so even if ollie manatreed is not justin, whoever this justin guy with the restraining order is is connected to dream still via family members and living at his old address so.. if manatreed can somehow prove that he is not justin, dream is not automatically off the hook here so even if ollie manatreed is not justin, whoever this justin guy with the restraining order is is connected to dream still via family members and living at his old address so.. if manatreed can somehow prove that he is not justin, dream is not automatically off the hook here

charlie/chespin | dr sylveon arc @scooperdupertwt im sorry ppl were using an EMAIL as proof of manatreed being ollie? if thats true then my name is abby mcdonald (this is not true nor my name that is the joke) im sorry ppl were using an EMAIL as proof of manatreed being ollie? if thats true then my name is abby mcdonald (this is not true nor my name that is the joke)

A @citizenkanefan @tubbopumpkin It's not. The supposed "proof" relies on Manatreed's email having "Ollie Estrada" as a name. There are no "Ollie Estradas" in Florida, and any people that come up when you search that name don't look even remotely like Manatreed. @tubbopumpkin It's not. The supposed "proof" relies on Manatreed's email having "Ollie Estrada" as a name. There are no "Ollie Estradas" in Florida, and any people that come up when you search that name don't look even remotely like Manatreed.

The "proof" that these fans are referring to (about Manatreed's real name being Ollie) can be found in a thread by a Twitter burner account.

Manatreed is innocent @random96360832 "manatree1997@gmail.com" is Manatreed's email. Getting the account info from google takes a simple query and returns his name "Ollie Estrada". This is consistent with the name on multiple of his accounts including ones that require ID verification like financial ones. "manatree1997@gmail.com" is Manatreed's email. Getting the account info from google takes a simple query and returns his name "Ollie Estrada". This is consistent with the name on multiple of his accounts including ones that require ID verification like financial ones. https://t.co/DBJGhU9U1g

According to the thread, the name connected to Ollie's email account is Ollie Estrada. However, as many pointed out, users are able to create e-mail accounts with any name they choose. As such, many are doubting the "proof" that has been found.

The accusations against Manatreed started doing the rounds several days ago. Numerous Twitter threads posted information regarding his alleged connection to a domestic violence case, with Clay supposedly having housed him during that time.

So far, however, the connection between the perpetrator in the case and Manatreed's "real" identity has not been proven.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee