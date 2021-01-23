Fortnite DreamHack $250,000 Tournament: Registration details, schedule and more

There's some good news for Fortnite fans. The DreamHack Open featuring Fortnite is returning this month, with a prize pool of $250,000. This is the first competitive tournament of the year with respect to Fortnite.

The DreamHack Open featuring Fortnite

Everybody asks when is DreamHack, but not how is DreamHack 🤔



P.S. Wednesday 👀 pic.twitter.com/IfJH84d4Fg — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) January 11, 2021

Registrations for the DreamHack Open began on the 13th of January, and are still on at the time of writing this article. The tournament begins on the 23rd of January 2021 and will continue till the 1st of February, 2021. Over the course of these few days, the best of the best within the world of Fortnite will be on display.

Last year, DreamHack changed their tournament format from solos to duos. This change was welcomed by players and fans equally. The tournament format will be duos for this year as well. The top 250 teams from the open qualifiers will make it to the semi-finals, and from there, the top 50 teams will make it to the grand finals.

The DreamHack Open follows a very interesting scoring schematic. The schematic, in a way, ensures that only the ones performing consistently will be able to advance to the grand finale.

Image via Epic Games

At the time of writing this article, the registrations for the DreamHack Open featuring Fortnite are still open. Those interested in registering can follow this link and register themselves for the first competitive event of the year.

Advertisement

The first month of 2021 has been an amazing one in Fortnite thus far. The 15.21 update brought a few amazing changes to the game. New weapons were introduced. The Predator finally made it to the game as well, and can be found at the Stealthy Stronghold. To make things even better, the Terminator and Sarah Connor skins are also available in the game.

The current list of bounty hunters in Fortnite is increasing at a constant pace, which means that something big is going to happen. Players will have to wait till the 16th of March to see how things play out in Fortnite.