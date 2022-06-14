Dying Light 2 Stay Human 1.4 update full patch notes

Dying Light 2 Stay Human was released in February 2022 with substantial praise and a huge base of excited players. The popular free-running open-world zombie fighting adventure built upon the best aspects of the first game and introduced tons of fun new experiences.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human's update 1.4.0 will be released on June 14, 2022, kicking off a new era for the game. Techland assures fans that 1.4.0 is the opening salvo of a five-year plan, designed to keep the game fun and fresh far into the future.
1.4.0 patch notes for Dying Light 2 Stay Human
New Gameplay:
Dying Light 2 Stay Human's 1.4.0 update introduces a new chapter, which will see the player offer aid to a more experienced Nightrunner named Harper. Harper sits in the Fish Eye Canteen and must be approached to access the new content.
Harper's chapter comes complete with a new ranking system, daily and weekly bounties, new unlockables, two new currencies, and new enemies. With a full chapter of gameplay, this update should keep players busy for a while.
Photo Mode:
Fans' requests have not fallen on deaf ears as Dying Light 2 Stay Human finally has an in-game camera. Fans can now capture their favorite zombie kills, parkour moves, and stunning views. The system features tons of camera manipulation options, filters, and dynamic special effects to get the best possible shot.
Updates and Fixes:
Dying Light 2 Stay Human will also be fixing plenty of ongoing issues. The fixes are as follows:
- Fixed dust presence in The City after completing the game. The only affected terrain will be around the TV Station area
- Fixed an issue with inseparable Biter limbs
- Fixed an issue with vaulting into textures, allowing the player to traverse around the map
- Fixed missing textures in the Prologue that caused players to fall outside the map
- Fixed issues that caused Volatiles and Virals not to be affected by UV Flashlight
- Fixed an issue where players would not receive a bat during the Ultimate Fury Cricket challenge
- Improved player’s reaction to Volatile hits
- Fixed Hakon being stuck during the Getting Stronger quest
- Fixed Hakon teleporting glitch during the Getting Stronger quest
- Fixed a heavy fog present during the Getting Stronger quest
- Fixed missing world items in the containers during the Markers of Plague quest that blocked players from progressing in the quest
- Fixed some issues with missing textures in Dark Zones
- Fixed gathering prompt on world items like UV shrooms or chamomile
- Fixed game behavior while leaving Nightrunner Trial with a function designed to leave the challenge early
- Fixed one-handed power attack animation
- Fixed a bug during the A Place to Call Home quest that did not allow players to progress in a story on PlayStation
- Fixed a bug during The Only Way Out that did not allow players to progress in the story
- Fixed a bug where skipping dialogue would not allow players to progress in the story
- Fixed respawn button that was not working properly during some quests
- Fixed an issue where encounter spawn was too crowded for a place of combat
- Special Infected are harder to kill with ranged weapons
- Fixed an issue where Military Tech would disappear right after collecting it from an Airdrop and then terminating the game
- Fixed an issue where players could not use the bed, and the in-game time was frozen
- Fixed enemy detection of players’ ranged attacks while they remain hidden
- Fixed ravagers AI while patrolling the camps
- Improved co-op stability when joining the game on PlayStation
- Fixed an issue where players could not join the host because of changing online visibility to Private and Public multiple times
- Fixed overlapping Fast Travel prompt
- Fixed flashlight glitch that was visible on the map during co-op play
- Fixed black screen issue while playing with friends on console versions of the game
- Fixed game crashes related to challenge timer
- Fixed issue where players could not participate in Crossbow Survive challenge
- Fixed issue with Water Tower alignment blocked after playing with a friend
- Improved CPU performance on PlayStation
- Fixed multiple stability issues during game launch on PlayStation and Xbox
- Fixed game crash related to a simultaneous button press in difficulty screen on Xbox
- Fixed black screen issue during the second Waltz encounter on Xbox
- Fixed loading screen crash that happened after finishing the Prologue
- Fixed collection of Tickets, Please! trophy on PlayStation
- Fixed FPS drops in the open-world environment on PlayStation
- Fixed Show On Map quest feature on ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo
- Fixed a possibility to swap screens on ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo
That covers every fix listed on Dying Light 2 Stay Human's official blog. The developers of Dying Light 2 Stay Human state that 1491 other unlisted fixes will come in the 1.4.0 update.