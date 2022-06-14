Dying Light 2 Stay Human 1.4 update full patch notes

Dying Light 2 Stay Human was released in February 2022 with substantial praise and a huge base of excited players. The popular free-running open-world zombie fighting adventure built upon the best aspects of the first game and introduced tons of fun new experiences.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human's update 1.4.0 will be released on June 14, 2022, kicking off a new era for the game. Techland assures fans that 1.4.0 is the opening salvo of a five-year plan, designed to keep the game fun and fresh far into the future.

1.4.0 patch notes for Dying Light 2 Stay Human

New Gameplay:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human's 1.4.0 update introduces a new chapter, which will see the player offer aid to a more experienced Nightrunner named Harper. Harper sits in the Fish Eye Canteen and must be approached to access the new content.

Harper's chapter comes complete with a new ranking system, daily and weekly bounties, new unlockables, two new currencies, and new enemies. With a full chapter of gameplay, this update should keep players busy for a while.

Photo Mode:

Fans' requests have not fallen on deaf ears as Dying Light 2 Stay Human finally has an in-game camera. Fans can now capture their favorite zombie kills, parkour moves, and stunning views. The system features tons of camera manipulation options, filters, and dynamic special effects to get the best possible shot.

Updates and Fixes:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will also be fixing plenty of ongoing issues. The fixes are as follows:

Fixed dust presence in The City after completing the game. The only affected terrain will be around the TV Station area

Fixed an issue with inseparable Biter limbs

Fixed an issue with vaulting into textures, allowing the player to traverse around the map

Fixed missing textures in the Prologue that caused players to fall outside the map

Fixed issues that caused Volatiles and Virals not to be affected by UV Flashlight

Fixed an issue where players would not receive a bat during the Ultimate Fury Cricket challenge

Improved player’s reaction to Volatile hits

Fixed Hakon being stuck during the Getting Stronger quest

Fixed Hakon teleporting glitch during the Getting Stronger quest

Fixed a heavy fog present during the Getting Stronger quest

Fixed missing world items in the containers during the Markers of Plague quest that blocked players from progressing in the quest

Fixed some issues with missing textures in Dark Zones

Fixed gathering prompt on world items like UV shrooms or chamomile

Fixed game behavior while leaving Nightrunner Trial with a function designed to leave the challenge early

Fixed one-handed power attack animation

Fixed a bug during the A Place to Call Home quest that did not allow players to progress in a story on PlayStation

Fixed a bug during The Only Way Out that did not allow players to progress in the story

Fixed a bug where skipping dialogue would not allow players to progress in the story

Fixed respawn button that was not working properly during some quests

Fixed an issue where encounter spawn was too crowded for a place of combat

Special Infected are harder to kill with ranged weapons

Fixed an issue where Military Tech would disappear right after collecting it from an Airdrop and then terminating the game

Fixed an issue where players could not use the bed, and the in-game time was frozen

Fixed enemy detection of players’ ranged attacks while they remain hidden

Fixed ravagers AI while patrolling the camps

Improved CPU performance on PlayStation

Fixed multiple stability issues during game launch on PlayStation and Xbox

Fixed game crash related to a simultaneous button press in difficulty screen on Xbox

Fixed black screen issue during the second Waltz encounter on Xbox

Fixed loading screen crash that happened after finishing the Prologue

Fixed collection of Tickets, Please! trophy on PlayStation

Fixed FPS drops in the open-world environment on PlayStation

Fixed Show On Map quest feature on ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo

Fixed a possibility to swap screens on ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo

That covers every fix listed on Dying Light 2 Stay Human's official blog. The developers of Dying Light 2 Stay Human state that 1491 other unlisted fixes will come in the 1.4.0 update.

