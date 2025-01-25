Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Changban guide (Wei, Chapter 5)

Dynasty Warriors Origins’ Battle of Changban involves trying to stop Liu Bei’s escape. After all, he’s going to be a threat if he ever gets a real foothold in China since he now has Zhuge Liang — a brilliant tactician — at his side. In addition, he has serious heroes like Zhao Yun, Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, and the equally brilliant Yue Ying. However, the forces of Wei also have incredible generals, strategists, and something that Liu Bei lacks — a massive army.

Liu Bei’s on the run on this map, and in the True Ending Route for Shu, it changes things for him completely — if you’re brave enough to face the might of Wei. However, with this being the normal Wei route, the goal is clear — stop Liu Bei from getting away with his peasant army.

How to complete Battle of Changban in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Victory Condition : Defeat Liu Bei

: Defeat Liu Bei Defeat Condition: Liu Bei reaches the escape point

Don't let Liu Bei get away, but don't kill the peasants either — we aren't monsters (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Dynasty Warriors Origins' Battle of Changban is all about chasing down and stopping Liu Bei. He's going to set some tricks and traps in your path, thanks to Yueying and Zhuge Liang, but it's key to know when to fight these, and when to just bulldoze through. That's the real secret to success in this Chapter 5 mission.

Battle Preparation

Weapon: Podao (Sky Splitter EX +21)

Gem: Oblivion

Battle Arts:

Dragon Sweep Slash

Sp. Sea of Flames

Sp. Palm Strike

Blade Typhoon

Accessories:

Divine Turtle’s Shell

Drum of Zealous Advance

How to unlock Battle of Changban in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Morally and ethically, this is one of the harder battles (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After the completion of the Battle of Bowangpo, Cao Cao continues to chase Liu Bei into the Battle of Changban in Dynasty Warriors Origins. The battle will automatically unlock once you watch the cutscenes that come after the Battle of Bowangpo. This will lead to the camp, battle preparation, and the mission itself.

Battle of Changban walkthrough in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Focus on Liu Bei and his officers

Avoid killing Peasants if at all possible

Defeat Zhang Fei

Defeat Zhao Yun

Defeat Yueying

Defeat Liu Bei

Defeat Liu Bei's officers on the way when you can, but don't spend too long (Image via Koei Tecmo)

You’ll start the Battle of Changban in Dynasty Warriors Origins behind Liu Bei’s forces and will spot an officer almost as soon as you spawn into this fight. You’ll also spot a Peasant, but you aren’t here to kill them. Defeat the generic Liu Bei officer, and then Mi Fang/generic Liu Bei officer after riding a bit further West. You’ll come across them almost immediately.

You’ll then see a fork in the path south — I chose the eastern route, which led to fighting Yi Ji. Though weak, the tactical fans are pretty annoying. At this time, Zhao Yun will retreat to rescue Liu Bei’s son. Ignore that, and ride south to get into the base, guarded by Zhou Cang. Defeat him, and ride south and then east to run right into Mi Zhu.

You’ll also see a Zhuge Liang cutscene in Dynasty Warriors Origins, where reinforcements show up. Just focus on the officer in front of you, before heading south and fighting the next one. Things won’t get hairy until you reach Changban Bridge to the south/halfway point of the map. That’s where Zhang Fei waits.

The fight with Zhang Fei can be tricky if you're bad at breaking down Fortitude at high speeds (Image via Koei Tecmo)

This fight can be infuriating since he will be invincible in the beginning. You’re no doubt familiar with this, though — you need to break down his Fortitude to actually deal damage and prevent his Musou from kicking off. Multistrikes and parries are going to be your best friend when dealing with Zhang Fei.

From here, I rode back north, to the base Zhao Yun was assaulting. I didn’t want him coming up behind me in Dynasty Warriors Origins, so the next objective in the Battle of Changban is to defeat Zhao Yun.

In my experience, he fled and it took a bit of riding to catch up to him. Make him your top priority. However, the Defeat Condition will soon change - Do not let Cao Cao be defeated. This is thanks to the reinforcements Zhuge Liang called in. Nevertheless, defeat Zhao Yun before anything else.

Stop Yueying, and then start running south! (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After you ride south, Yueying will drop some boulders and cut your route off. She and one of her allies plan on raining arrows upon your men, so stop them immediately. Then, shift your focus to Yueying and any other officer with her.

Once you're done, head south to see more enemies pop up along the winding path in Dynasty Warriors Origins Battle of Changban. Ignore them, and just keep riding south. You can’t let Liu Bei reach the escape point, and though you do have allies down there, they can’t hold off Liu Bei forever.

Ignore everyone else and just gun it for Liu Bei! (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Another rockslide will bar your path, though, forcing you into a fight with Zhuge Liang. Instead of fighting him, I just kept riding south along the path, so I could get to Liu Bei just a little bit faster. Around this time, Guan Yu will show up with even more reinforcements, making the battle a bit harder. Push past the greatshield wielders in your path, so you can keep going south.

Ignore Zhuge Jin as well, and reach Liu Bei and his allies in Dynasty Warriors Origins’ Battle of Changban. He has quite a few allies here to help him, including Guan Yu. However, all you have to do is defeat Liu Bei himself. Focus on him and ignore everyone else. Still, you can’t stop him from escaping — once you defeat him, he’ll make a speech, and flee. That’s okay, though — he can’t run forever.

