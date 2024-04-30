EA FC 24 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Flashback SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the first Flashback SBC of the Team of the Season event, with the EA FC 24 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Flashback SBC now live for gamers to unlock. This card serves as a throwback to the time he recevied a TOTS item in FIFA 21, which was widely regarded as one of the best fullbacks in the game.
The 92-rated EA FC 24 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Flashback SBC card possesses the stats needed to be an elite-tier defender in the game's current meta. He has the Jockey+, Block+, and Slide Tackle+ PlayStyles in EA FC 24, which will elevate his performance on the virtual pitch even beyond what the stats suggest. This makes it one of the most appealing SBCs released so far in Ultimate Team.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Flashback SBC
Despite being one of the most overpowered defenders in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 24 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Flashback SBC is relatively cheaper than some others, including the likes of Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard. The SBC requires four segments with the following stipulations:
England
- Players from England: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
The SBC accepts both TOTS and TOTW players, making it easier to complete for those not willing to purchase Team of the Week cards at high prices.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Flashback SBC
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Flashback SBC during the ongoing Premier League TOTS promo:
England
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Antonio Candreva: 90
- Sandra Starke: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Aaron Ramsdale: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Alessia Russo: 84
- Desiree Scott: 84
Cost: 50,000 coins
Top Form
- Vivianne Miedema: 91
- Pierre Lees-Melou: 90
- Ewa Pajor: 90
- Paulo Dybala: 89
- Jack Grealish: 85
- John Stones: 85
- Hakan Calhanoglu: 85
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Becky Sauerbrunn: 85
- Kailen Sheridan: 85
- Merle Frohms: 85
Cost: 80,000 coins
Premier League
- Elisabeth Terland: 90
- Antonio Candreva: 90
- Pierre Lees-Melou: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Toni Kroos: 86
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
- Dani Parejo: 86
Cost: 120,000 coins
90-rated squad
- Iago Aspas: 91
- Ada Hegerberg: 91
- Willi Orban: 91
- Karim Benzema: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 91
- Elisabeth Terland: 90
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Rose Lavelle: 87
- Toni Kroos: 86
- Kim Little: 86
Cost: 165,000 coins
