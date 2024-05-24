EA FC 24 Ademola Lookman UEL RTTF SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

After his stunning hat-trick allowed Atalanta to win the UEFA Europa League final, EA Sports released the EA FC 24 Ademola Lookman UEL RTTF SBC to celebrate his exceptional efforts. The Nigerian attacker has been amazing for his side across all competitions, and his latest 93-rated item accurately reflects his abilities in this title.

Not only has the forward received a massive boost to his overall rating and stats, he also now possesses five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. This makes the EA FC 24 Ademola Lookman UEL RTTF SBC card an extremely appealing proposition for Ultimate Team enthusiasts looking to upgrade their attacking lineups.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Ademola Lookman UEL RTTF SBC

Lookman has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Despite having the stats to match any of the recently released Team of the Season cards like Alexandre Lacazette, this EA FC 24 Ademola Lookman UEL RTTF SBC is extremely well priced and requires only three segments to be completed. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of this challenge:

Task 1: Serie A

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The requirement of two TOTS or Team of the Week players will make this SBC slightly more expensive than anticipated, but gamers can easily obtain those cards via the transfer market, SBCs, or objectives.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Ademola Lookman UEL RTTF SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Serie A TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Ademola Lookman UEL RTTF SBC in the most efficient way possible:

Task 1: Serie A

Sadio Mane: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Marco Reus: 83

Dusan Vlahovic: 83

Enzo Fernandez: 83

Alex Greenwood: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Jadon Sancho: 82

Fabian Schar: 82

Cost: 36,000 coins

Task 2: Top Form

Kieran Trippier: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Koke: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Fabinho: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luis Alberto: 84

Koke: 84

Fabinho: 84

Thiago: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Cost: 61,000 coins

Overall, the EA FC 24 Ademola Lookman UEL RTTF SBC is an absolute bargain.

