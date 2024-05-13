EA FC 24 Alexandre Lacazette TOTS SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With the Ligue 1 Team of the Season event in full flow in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Alexandre Lacazette TOTS SBC for gamers to add to their squads. The Frenchman has been one of the best strikers in the league this season, scoring numerous goals for Lyon and helping them recover after an underwhelming start to the season.

There have been many overpowered attackers released so far during the Ligue 1 Team of the Season promo, with the EA FC 24 Alexandre Lacazette TOTS SBC being the latest inclusion. Not only has he received a major boost to his overall rating and stats, but he also possesses a five-star weak foot and three PlayStyle+ traits, making him an incredible attacker on the virtual pitch.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Alexandre Lacazette TOTS SBC

Lacazette has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Kadidiatou Diani TOTS SBC, the EA FC 24 Alexandre Lacazette TOTS SBC also requires multiple segments to be completed. The SBC has a total of five squads, featuring the following requirements:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Uber Eats player: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 2: France

France players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW Player: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Task 4: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Task 5: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The SBC accepts both TOTS and Team of the Week players, making it easier to complete as the former is easy to obtain compared to the latter.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Alexandre Lacazette TOTS SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Alexandre Lacazette TOTS SBC during the ongoing Ligue 1 TOTS promo:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Mara Alber: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keylor Navas: 85

Thiago: 84

Nick Pope: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

Task 2: France

Mara Alber: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keylor Navas: 85

Thiago: 84

Nick Pope: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

Task 3: Top Form

Marcel Hartel: 91

Irene Paredes: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Cost: 78,000 coins

Task 4: 90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Clara Mateo: 92

Natasha Kowalski: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Cost: 141,000 coins

Task 5: 90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Clara Mateo: 92

Natasha Kowalski: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Cost: 141,000 coins

