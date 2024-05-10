EA FC 24 Kadidiatou Diani TOTS SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With Team of the Season players from Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema going live in the world of Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Kadidiatou Diani TOTS SBC for gamers to unlock. The French attacker has had several overpowered special versions this year, and her latest 94-rated item will definitely be elite-tier in the current meta of the game.

Not only has the EA FC 24 Kadidiatou Diani TOTS SBC card received a significant upgrade to her stats compared to her previous TOTY Honorable Mentions version, but she also possesses five-star skill moves and three PlayStyle+ traits. All these factors combine to make her a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Kadidiatou Diani TOTS SBC

Diani has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Silas Flashback SBC, the EA FC 24 Kadidiatou Diani TOTS SBC also requires multiple segments to be completed. These are the requirements of each squad of the SBC:

Task 1: France

France players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Task 4: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Task 5: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The SBC accepts both TOTS and Team of the Week players, which will make it easier to complete due to the former being more easily accessible.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Kadidiatou Diani TOTS SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ligue 1 TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Kadidiatou Diani TOTS SBC:

Task 1: France

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Sandra Starke: 88

Strahinja Pavlovic: 88

Aaron Ramsdale: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Cost: 64,000 coins

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Sandra Starke: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Aaron Ramsdale: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Cost: 59,000 coins

Task 3: Top Form

Leif Davis: 91

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Ewa Pajor: 90

Paulo Dybala: 89

Jack Grealish: 85

John Stones: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Merle Frohms: 85

Cost: 88,000 coins

Task 4: 89-rated squad

Elisabeth Terland: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Lucy Bronze: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Cost: 120,000 coins

Task 5: 90-rated squad

Iago Aspas: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Willi Orban: 91

Jan Vertonghen: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Elisabeth Terland: 90

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Kim Little: 86

Cost: 137,000 coins

