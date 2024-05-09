EA FC 24 Silas Flashback SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the final player Squad Building Challenge of the Bundesliga Team of the Season promo, with the EA FC 24 Silas Flashback SBC card up for grabs. This Stuttgart attacker has become a fan-favorite among Ultimate Team enthusiasts due to the various special versions he's received over the years. As such, it's unsurprising that his latest 90-rated item also has the ability to be overpowered.

Flashback items are an excellent feature of Ultimate Team, celebrating past achievements of players by providing them with special cards as SBCs. The latest EA FC 24 Silas Flashback SBC item is a throwback to his inclusion in Team of the Season in FIFA 21. It has the stats to compete against the latest Bundesliga TOTS roster.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Silas Flashback SBC

Silas has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Exequiel Palacios TOTS SBC, the EA FC 24 Silas Flashback SBC also requires a total of three segments to be completed. Here is what you need to do to finish each task:

Task 1: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

This SBC accepts both Team of the Season and Team of the Week cards, which will be a relief for gamers. This is because items in the latter category are rare in the transfer market currently, despite being lower-rated than TOTS cards.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Silas Flashback SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Bundesliga TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Silas Flashback SBC in the most efficient manner possible:

Task 1: Bundesliga

Heung Min Son: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Alex Remiro: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Fabinho: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 30,000 coins

Task 2: Top Form

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Edmond Tapsoba: 90

Sandra Starke: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Aaron Ramsdale: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Cost: 51,000 coins

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Edmond Tapsoba: 91

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Ewa Pajor: 90

Paulo Dybala: 89

Jack Grealish: 85

John Stones: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Merle Frohms: 85

Cost: 96,000 coins

