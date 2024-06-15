EA FC 24 Alejandro Garnacho Make your Mark SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest dynamic player item in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Alejandro Garnacho Make your Mark SBC now up for grabs. The Argentine winger has received an incredible 96-rated card with four PlayStyle+ traits, and it can be further upgraded depending on his performances in the COPA America.

The winger already possesses a Premier League Team of the Season card in Ultimate Team, but his latest version is a significant upgrade over his previous 92-rated item. The new card also has four PlayStyle+ traits, including the coveted Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle, which makes it a threat from any range in this title's current meta.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Alejandro Garnacho Make your Mark SBC

Garnacho has amazing stats

Similar to the recently released Xavi Simons SBC, the EA FC 24 Alejandro Garnacho Make your Mark SBC has four tasks for you to complete in Ultimate Team. These are the specific requirements of the four segments:

Task 1: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW player: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Task 3: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Task 4: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The requirements of two Team of the Season or Team of the Week players could make the EA FC 24 Alejandro Garnacho Make your Mark SBC slightly more expensive than anticipated.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Alejandro Garnacho Make your Mark SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Make your Mark promo to get your hands on the Manchester United winger:

Task 1: Premier League

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luis Alberto: 84

Koke: 84

Fabinho: 84

Thiago: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Cost: 83,000 coins

Task 2: Top Form

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 115,000 coins

Task 3: 89-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Cristina Martin Prieto: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kieran Trippier: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Jack Grealish: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 145,000 coins

Task 4: 90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Luka Modric: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 165,000 coins

