EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC in Ultimate Team to celebrate the ongoing Serie A Team of the Season promo. The Italian legend is regarded as one of the most skilled and talented midfielders to ever grace football, and his performances in Serie A for various clubs have earned him Icon status in Ultimate Team.
The Ultimate Birthday promo was a huge success this season, providing current-gen players and Icons with boosts to their overall ratings, weak-foot abilities, and skill moves. The card offered by this EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC has a combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, making it an incredible midfielder in this game's current meta.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon challenge, the EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC requires a lot of squads to be unlocked. It has a total of 19 segments with the following stipulations:
Born legend (EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC)
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star (EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC)
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Silver
On a Loan (EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
League Legend
- Serie A TIM players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Squadra Azzurra
- Italy players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Top Notch
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Serie A TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC in the most efficient way possible:
Born legend (EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC)
- 11 rare bronze players
Rising Star (EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC)
- 11 rare silver players
On a Loan (EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC)
- Thiago: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Yan Sommer: 84
- Lisandro Martinez: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Peter Gulacsi: 84
- Randal Kolo Muani: 84
- Marco Asensio: 83
- Unai Simon: 83
Cost: 13,000 coins
League Legend
- Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Leif Davis: 91
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Jack Grealish: 85
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Millie Bright: 85
- Aymeric Laporte: 85
- John Stones: 85
- Kieran Trippier: 85
- Koke: 84
Cost: 83,000 coins
Squadra Azzurra
- Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Leif Davis: 91
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Jack Grealish: 85
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Millie Bright: 85
- Aymeric Laporte: 85
- John Stones: 85
- Kieran Trippier: 85
- Koke: 84
Cost: 83,000 coins
Top Notch
- Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Leif Davis: 91
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Jack Grealish: 85
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Millie Bright: 85
- Aymeric Laporte: 85
- John Stones: 85
- Kieran Trippier: 85
- Koke: 84
Cost: 83,000 coins
89-rated squad
- Ada Hegerberg: 93
- Cristina Martin Prieto: 92
- Leif Davis: 91
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Kieran Trippier: 85
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Aymeric Laporte: 85
- Khadija Shaw: 85
- Jack Grealish: 85
- Yassine Bounou: 85
- Koke: 84
Cost: 110,000 coins
90-rated squad
- Ada Hegerberg: 93
- Teresa Abelleira: 93
- Leif Davis: 91
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Luka Modric: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Beth Mead: 87
- Ewa Pajor: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
Cost: 141,000 coins
91-rated squad
- Ada Hegerberg: 93
- Clara Mateo: 92
- Barbara Dunst: 92
- Natasha Kowalski: 92
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Kinga Szemik: 91
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Alexandra Popp: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Rose Lavelle: 87
Cost: 185,000 coins
92-rated squad
- Georgia Stanway: 93
- Romain Del Castillo: 93
- Ada Hegerberg: 93
- Teresa Abelleira: 93
- Glodis Viggosdottir: 93
- Miguel Gutierrez: 92
- Martin Prieto: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Luka Modric: 87
Cost: 240,000 coins
