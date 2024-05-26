EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC in Ultimate Team to celebrate the ongoing Serie A Team of the Season promo. The Italian legend is regarded as one of the most skilled and talented midfielders to ever grace football, and his performances in Serie A for various clubs have earned him Icon status in Ultimate Team.

The Ultimate Birthday promo was a huge success this season, providing current-gen players and Icons with boosts to their overall ratings, weak-foot abilities, and skill moves. The card offered by this EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC has a combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, making it an incredible midfielder in this game's current meta.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

The SBC has 19 segments (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon challenge, the EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC requires a lot of squads to be unlocked. It has a total of 19 segments with the following stipulations:

Born legend (EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC)

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star (EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC)

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC)

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

League Legend

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Squadra Azzurra

Italy players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Top Notch

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

Pirlo has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Serie A TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC in the most efficient way possible:

Born legend (EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC)

11 rare bronze players

Rising Star (EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC)

11 rare silver players

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC)

Thiago: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Yan Sommer: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Fabinho: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Peter Gulacsi: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Marco Asensio: 83

Unai Simon: 83

Cost: 13,000 coins

League Legend

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 83,000 coins

Squadra Azzurra

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 83,000 coins

Top Notch

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 83,000 coins

89-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Cristina Martin Prieto: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kieran Trippier: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Jack Grealish: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 110,000 coins

89-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Cristina Martin Prieto: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kieran Trippier: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Jack Grealish: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 110,000 coins

89-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Cristina Martin Prieto: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kieran Trippier: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Jack Grealish: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 110,000 coins

89-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Cristina Martin Prieto: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kieran Trippier: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Jack Grealish: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 110,000 coins

90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Luka Modric: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 141,000 coins

90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Luka Modric: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 141,000 coins

90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Luka Modric: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 141,000 coins

90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Luka Modric: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 141,000 coins

91-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Clara Mateo: 92

Barbara Dunst: 92

Natasha Kowalski: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kinga Szemik: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Cost: 185,000 coins

91-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Clara Mateo: 92

Barbara Dunst: 92

Natasha Kowalski: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kinga Szemik: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Cost: 185,000 coins

91-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Clara Mateo: 92

Barbara Dunst: 92

Natasha Kowalski: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kinga Szemik: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Cost: 185,000 coins

92-rated squad

Georgia Stanway: 93

Romain Del Castillo: 93

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Glodis Viggosdottir: 93

Miguel Gutierrez: 92

Martin Prieto: 92

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Cost: 240,000 coins

92-rated squad

Georgia Stanway: 93

Romain Del Castillo: 93

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Glodis Viggosdottir: 93

Miguel Gutierrez: 92

Martin Prieto: 92

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Cost: 240,000 coins

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles:

