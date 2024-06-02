EA FC 24 Anthony Martial Flashback SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest throwback player Squad Building Challenge of the Ultimate Team of the Season promo, with the EA FC 24 Anthony Martial Flashback SBC now available to complete. The Frenchman has spent several seasons at Manchester United. And with this being his final campaign, the fresh SBC item celebrates his finest season with that club, during which he scored 23 goals.

There have been several Flashback challenges released in Ultimate Team over the course of the Team of the Season event, including a couple dedicated to Renato Sanches and Nacho Fernandez. The EA FC 24 Anthony Martial Flashback SBC is the latest such inclusion and offers an item with a massive boost to this attacker's stats.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Anthony Martial Flashback SBC

Martial has amazing stats

Similar to the recently released Nacho Flashback SBC, the EA FC 24 Anthony Martial Flashback SBC requires a total of four segments to be completed in the world of Ultimate Team. These are the conditions you need to meet:

Task 1: Manchester United

Manchester United players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 3: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Task 4: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The requirement of two TOTS or Team of the Week players will make the SBC a bit more expensive than anticipated.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Anthony Martial Flashback SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ultimate Team of the Season event to complete the EA FC 24 Anthony Martial Flashback SBC in the most optimal and efficient way possible:

Task 1: Manchester United

Kieran Trippier: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Ruben Neves: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

Task 2: Top Form

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luis Alberto: 84

Koke: 84

Fabinho: 84

Thiago: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Cost: 61,000 coins

Task 3: Premier League

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 83,000 coins

Task 4: 90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Tere Abelleira: 93

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Luka Modric: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 141,000 coins

